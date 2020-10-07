 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why District 23 needs Bostelman
View Comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Why District 23 needs Bostelman

{{featured_button_text}}

I have have known Mr. Bostelman quite some time, and know him well. I have seen him deal with issues, he gets very involved and puts a lot of study into them before he makes a decision on them. While working at the legislature he has not allowed himself to be lured in by the special interest groups as the opportunity to do so is very great at the state level. I admire him for that. Weather he is dealing with ag , pro-life, or second amendment bills, I know where he is at on our side, not on the side of a special interest group. So many politicians fall into that trap. With all the challenges we face today we need someone with experience at the state level to get the job done. We need Bruce Bostelman.

Jerome Kudlacek

Brainard

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Raikes for District 23

Over the past 20 years, according to a recent poll, rural Nebraskans expressed their low or diminishing levels of satisfaction with nursing ho…

Opinion

Bostelman is a pro-life champion

In the race for District 23, Sen. Bruce Bostelman is the only pro-life, pro-pro-family candidate. In his first term, Bruce has been a pro-life…

Made in Nebraska
Opinion

Made in Nebraska

Last week, I proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska to recognize the great work of our state’s innovators, builders, and creato…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News