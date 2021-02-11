Patriots survive late rally

Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball held an 11-point lead headed into the fourth quarter but had to survive a late Pierce rally in a 35-31 Feb. 9 road victory.

The Patriots built their lead in the second quarter after going on an 11-4 run to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room. Clarkson/Leigh outscored Pierce 8-7 in the third.

Junior Kennedy Settje led the Patriots with 15 points after shooting 7 of 8 from the free throw line, freshman Chloe Hanel added eight, senior Alissa Kasik scored six and seniors Bailey Lemburg and Kayden Schumacher tallied three each.

Junior Kennedy Settje grabbed six rebounds, senior Cassidy Hoffman dished out three assists and Settje and Hanel swiped two steals each. Hanel also blocked two shots.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net

