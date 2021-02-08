Pierce and Bouc lead East Butler to victory

Alex Pierce and Collin Bouc led East Butler to a 70-31 win over High Plains in Polk on Friday after scoring 41 points between the two of them.
The Tigers (10-8) held the the Storm (4-14) 10 of 34 shooting and only allowed one player scored more than six points.
"This was probably the best game we have played from start to finish," head coach Greg Jahde said. "Alex and Collin really played well, leading us in all categories. It was fun to watch them all working together and having fun."
East Butler took control in the first quarter and opened the game on a 16-7 run. The Tigers continued to roll in the second and built a 22-point lead by halftime.
East Butler put the nail in the coffin in the third quarter with 23 points after halftime.
Pierce led the team with 26 points, Bouc scored 15, Josh Malina added 10, Carson Borgman and Malcolm Maxwell finished with six each, Dillion DeWitt tallied five and Ryan Sullivan contributed two.
Pierce and Borgman each hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, Bouc dished out five assists and Pierce swiped six steals.
East Butler will play Clarkson/Leigh (9-8) on Friday at home.
East Butler is 9-5 against High Plains since 2007 and has won the last eight games in a row.
Tigers defense wears down Storm
East Butler girls basketball held High Plains to just 26 points on Friday in Polk during a 45-26 win.
This is the seventh time this season the Tigers (5-15) have held an opponent under 30 points and the third time the two teams have faced off.
"Playing somebody for the third time is always challenging, and High Plain has frustrated us each time with their aggressive, never-die defense," head coach James Kriz said. "We played well, but their defense kept us from getting into a flow offensively. Our pressure and defense created turnovers, and we were able to capitalize on them. But our half-court offense struggled against them."
East Butler led by five points after the first quarter, 14 at halftime and 15 after three. High Plains (5-13) only had one player finish in double digits.
Senior Addie Sullivan led the Tigers with 12 points, sophomore Carynn Bongers added eight, junior Lanae Aerts totaled six, junior Allie Rigatuso and freshman Madison DeWitt totaled fived each, sophomore Kate Rathjen tallied four, junior Nicole contributed three and senior Cassie Kubike scored two.
Aerts grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, Aerts and Rigatuso dished out three assists each and Rigatuso and Sullivan swiped three steals apiece.
East Butler will play Shelby-Rising City (5-15) at home on Thursday.
East Butler is 10-2 against High Plains since 2012 and has won the last eight in a row.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net