Pierce and Bouc lead East Butler to victory

Alex Pierce and Collin Bouc led East Butler to a 70-31 win over High Plains in Polk on Friday after scoring 41 points between the two of them.

The Tigers (10-8) held the the Storm (4-14) 10 of 34 shooting and only allowed one player scored more than six points.

"This was probably the best game we have played from start to finish," head coach Greg Jahde said. "Alex and Collin really played well, leading us in all categories. It was fun to watch them all working together and having fun."

East Butler took control in the first quarter and opened the game on a 16-7 run. The Tigers continued to roll in the second and built a 22-point lead by halftime.

East Butler put the nail in the coffin in the third quarter with 23 points after halftime.

Pierce led the team with 26 points, Bouc scored 15, Josh Malina added 10, Carson Borgman and Malcolm Maxwell finished with six each, Dillion DeWitt tallied five and Ryan Sullivan contributed two.

Pierce and Borgman each hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, Bouc dished out five assists and Pierce swiped six steals.

East Butler will play Clarkson/Leigh (9-8) on Friday at home.