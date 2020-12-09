Pierce leads Tigers past Timberwolves

East Butler sophomore Alex Pierce went 16 of 18 from the free throw line to help power the Tigers to a 68-56 win over Exeter-Milligan at home on Tuesday.

East Butler (2-1) led Exeter-Milligan (0-3) 15-12 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime. The Tigers extended the gap to 52-42 by the end of the third.

Head coach Greg Jahde was happy with the win, but is hoping to see the Tigers improve in rebounding after the Timberwolves won the battle on the glass 47-32.

"Rebounding still remains a huge concern, but our offense responded in a huge way," hd said. "Great shooting and unselfishness led to a lot of points. Alex played a great game, attacking the rim and getting to the line."

Pierce finished with 25 points, senior Collin Bouc scored 18 and senior Josh Malina added 15. Pierce also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Senior Malcolm Maxwell scored five points, freshman Ryan Sullivan added three and sophomore Carson Borgman tallied two.

Bouc hauled in nine rebounds, Dillion DeWitt dished out a team high four assists and Malina and DeWitt each swiped two steals.

