Poor shooting costs Huskies

Wingard and Long each grabbed four rebounds and Whitmore blocked three shots. Shelby-Rising City is 2-9 against BDS since 2012 but entered Thursday's game having won the last two meetings.

Shelby-Rising City plays D-2 No. 7 Osceola (15-4) at home on Friday and is at D-2 No. 6 St. Francis (14-4) on Saturday.

BDS silences SRC

Shelby-Rising City girls basketball only scored four points in the first half and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter in Friday's home 49-12 loss to D-1 No. 8 BDS.

This is the third time this season the Huskies (5-15) have been held to under 15 points and the fourth time this season the Eagles (14-7) have held an opponent under 15.

"BDS is a very good team that took it to us," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We really struggled with their defensive pressure, and they were able to really put us on our heels. We need to continue to move forward and learn from our mistakes as we move into the final week of the regular season."

SRC shot 4 of 26 from the field and 0 of 9 from behind the arc. The Huskies didn't receive many chances at the charity stripe, going 2 of 5 from the free throw line.