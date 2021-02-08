Poor shooting costs Huskies

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball shot 33% from the field on Friday at home against D-1 No. 8 (Lincoln Journal Star) Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in a 47-32 loss.
The Huskies (10-9) only connected on 11 of 33 shots including 3 of 18 from behind the arc. The Eagles (16-5) shot 18 of 34 from the floor and 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
"BDS is a very physical team and has great size with their post," head coach Grant Gabel said. "Going into the game, their size was a concern. I thought we did a great job of doubling the post and putting pressure on them to make a play.
"Really, we played good enough defense to give us a chance to win. We just couldn’t make enough plays on the offensive end to keep us in the ball game."
The Huskies trailed by just two, 12-10 at the end of the first thanks to Gavin Dutton-Mofford hitting a 3 at the end of the frame.
BDS started to pull away in the second, going on a 14-7 run to take a nine-point lead headed into the locker room. The Eagles continued to roll in the third, outscoring the Huskies 15-9 to take a 41-26 lead. Both teams scored six in the fourth quarter.
Senior Colin Wingard led Shelby-Rising City with 15 points, Dutton-Mofford finished with seven, Hunter Long and Ethan Whitmore each tallied four and Konnor Batenhorst finished with two.
Wingard and Long each grabbed four rebounds and Whitmore blocked three shots. Shelby-Rising City is 2-9 against BDS since 2012 but entered Thursday's game having won the last two meetings.
Shelby-Rising City plays D-2 No. 7 Osceola (15-4) at home on Friday and is at D-2 No. 6 St. Francis (14-4) on Saturday.
BDS silences SRC
Shelby-Rising City girls basketball only scored four points in the first half and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter in Friday's home 49-12 loss to D-1 No. 8 BDS.
This is the third time this season the Huskies (5-15) have been held to under 15 points and the fourth time this season the Eagles (14-7) have held an opponent under 15.
"BDS is a very good team that took it to us," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We really struggled with their defensive pressure, and they were able to really put us on our heels. We need to continue to move forward and learn from our mistakes as we move into the final week of the regular season."
SRC shot 4 of 26 from the field and 0 of 9 from behind the arc. The Huskies didn't receive many chances at the charity stripe, going 2 of 5 from the free throw line.
The Eagles connected on 20 of their 44 shots including 3 of 10 from the perimeter. BDS outrebounded SRC 33-15, finished with 10 more assists and nine fewer turnovers.
Allie Neujahr and Ava Larmon each scored four for the Huskies and Alex Larmon added two.
Shelby-Rising City plays at East Butler (11-8) on Thursday and is at home against Osceola (7-11) on Friday.
SRC is 6-6 against BDS since 2012 but has lost six out of the last seven after winning five straight.
