Protect our land and water

Here in the Cornhusker State, agriculture and conservation go hand in hand. Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists. Agricultural families in our state have been growing crops and tending livestock for generations. They know their land and animals better than anyone else and care deeply about them. Their livelihood depends on ensuring the land remains fertile—that’s why they are always working to improve it so that the next generation can continue their way of life.

Despite this close connection to the land, the Biden-Harris Administration does not trust Nebraskans to responsibly manage our natural resources. They want greater federal government control over our land and water. On January 27, 2021, President Biden issued an executive order on the climate which set a goal of restricting “at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030” (30 x 30). Right now, only 3% of land in Nebraska is publicly owned. Achieving the goal of the President’s 30 x 30 program would likely require far-reaching interventions by the federal government—either to take away private property or to subject landowners to intrusive regulations.