 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raikes would make an excellent senator
View Comments

Raikes would make an excellent senator

{{featured_button_text}}

Politics gets pretty tiresome for many people, and one way to protect ourselves from the misery of uncivil discourse is to elect reasonable folks.

Helen Raikes has the background to be an excellent state senator for the 23rd Legislative District. As an Independent candidate she won’t get caught up in the mindless rah-rah-rah of party politics, but will seek to listen to all of the arguments back and forth and decide independently what she thinks is best for her constituents and for the State of Nebraska.

I’ve known Helen for many years and she is a thoughtful, wise, kind, and informed person. She knows Nebraska and she knows her district, for she and her family have farmed there for many years. She wants to continue the work of her dear husband Ron who passed away several years ago in a farm accident:

• To continue to serve her community and state.

• To help ensure a good education for children so that communities can thrive.

• To find a way to fix the reliance on property tax in Nebraska while protecting other vital local and state needs.

• To protect the environment while meeting human needs.

• By addressing difficult energy issues.

She’s been listening to constituents in her district – in Ashland, Memphis, Ceresco, Wahoo, Rising City, David City, Brainard, and Schuyler – and she knows what people are concerned about.

And she’s level-headed, respectful of everyone, and has the time and energy to work for the good of her district and her state.

Helen Raikes will do a great job.

John DeFrain

Lincoln, Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Monarchs mow down Broncos
Sports

Monarchs mow down Broncos

  • Updated

Centennial football hadn't been shut out since 2015 when Aquinas Catholic dealt the Broncos a 35-0 loss in David City last season. After Frida…

DC eyes nuisance vehicles
News

DC eyes nuisance vehicles

The City of David City is planning to begin having unlicensed and inoperable vehicles towed to an impound lot on Industrial Drive.

+2
East Butler FFA receives grant
News

East Butler FFA receives grant

East Butler Public High School’s FFA has received a grant which will allow students opportunities to hear about agriculture from local produce…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Aquinas Catholic 21, Scotus Central Catholic 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News