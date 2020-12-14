Ranked Bulldogs overpower SRC

The Shelby-Rising City boys and girls basketball teams tried to keep pace with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Saturday's home games but we're overmatched for much of the night. The boys lost 60-38 and the girls fell 56-28.

Colin Wingard and Hunter Long led the boys with 10 points each and Allie Neujahr scored 11 for the girls.

HLHF 56, Shelby-Rising City Girls 28: Shelby-Rising City (0-3) fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter to D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) and trailed 34-6 at halftime.

The Huskies kept it close the rest of the way with both teams scoring 22 in the second half.

"We are making progress," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We're a young team playing a tough Humphrey team. We made steps forward."

SRC especially had a difficult time slowing down junior Addison Schneider who scored 19 points and finished with 11 rebounds.