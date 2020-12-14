Ranked Bulldogs overpower SRC

The Shelby-Rising City boys and girls basketball teams tried to keep pace with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Saturday's home games but we're overmatched for much of the night. The boys lost 60-38 and the girls fell 56-28.
Colin Wingard and Hunter Long led the boys with 10 points each and Allie Neujahr scored 11 for the girls.
HLHF 56, Shelby-Rising City Girls 28: Shelby-Rising City (0-3) fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter to D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) and trailed 34-6 at halftime.
The Huskies kept it close the rest of the way with both teams scoring 22 in the second half.
"We are making progress," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We're a young team playing a tough Humphrey team. We made steps forward."
SRC especially had a difficult time slowing down junior Addison Schneider who scored 19 points and finished with 11 rebounds.
Shelby-Rising City shot 11 of 41 from the field and 4 of 17 from behind the arc. The Huskies only got to the free throw line five times where they converted two of the attempts.
The Bulldogs outrebounded the Huskies 42-30 and held a 17-30 advantage in the turnover column.
Caydee Bauers and Alex Larmon each scored six, Angel Barnes finished with three and Rylie Carter added two. Neujahr led Shelby-Rising City in rebounds with six.
HLHF 60, Shelby-Rising City Boys 38: Shelby-Rising City (0-3) stayed close with D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-0) in the first quarter, trailed 10-6 after eight minutes but HLHF went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter and never looked back.
The Bulldogs led 47-24 after the third quarter. SRC outscored HLHF 14-13 in the fourth.
Shelby-Rising City shot 13 of 40 from the field and 3 of 13 from the perimeter. HLHF outrebounded SRC 28-27 while shooting 21 of 47 including 6 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.
The biggest difference was in ball control. The Bulldogs only had two turnovers all game while the Huskies had 15.
Gavin Dutton-Mofford finished with seven points, Pierce Branting added six, Ethan Whitmore and Micky Hoatson scored two each and Konnor Batenhorst tallied one.
Whitmore grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Wingard dished out the Huskies only two assists.
HLHF junior Jason Sjuts proved to be especially difficult to slow down, scoring 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. Ethan Keller scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Huskies will be in action next on Friday against McCool Junction.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
