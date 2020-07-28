Rebels add to win streak, avenge loss to DCB

Belt pitched all seven innings and only gave up two hits while striking out seven batters. The Rebels scored one run in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and six in the seventh.

Hoatson led the offense with two hits in three at bats adding one RBI and one run. Gierhan, Pinneo, Wood and Branting all added hits as well. Branting led the squad with a three-RBI game. Napier led SOS in stolen bases with three after being walked in two of his four plate appearances.

SOS 14, BDS 6: The Rebels produced 13 hits and scored runs in every inning except the first but didn't take control until a six run fourth.

SOS took a 4-0 lead with four second-inning runs on RBI hits from Grady Belt, Wood and Mick Hoatson, but BDS tied it at 4-4 in the top of the third.

The Rebels scored three in the bottom half to take a 7-4 lead on a single, wild pitch and passed ball before BDS closed the gap to 7-6 in the fourth.