Rebels add to win streak, avenge loss to DCB

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels went undefeated this weekend in road games winning three times including an opening victory over the reigning Class C Legion champions. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and SOS had met twice this year, both were wins for DCB.
SOS defeated DCB on Saturday before besting Twin River and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Sunday for the DCB Tournament title.
The win improves the Rebels record to 13-3-1 and brings the current win streak to five games dating back to July 15.
SOS defeated DCB 14-6 on Saturday in extra innings, Twin River 10-0 on Sunday and BDS 14-6 in the final.
"It was three great games other than trying to give the first game away in the seventh inning," head coach Jeff Kunel said. "The boys hit really well and pitched great. It was great to see them answer the call in that first game after giving up the lead in the seventh inning and coming back in the top of the eighth and putting up eight runs to seal the victory.
"This has been a very interesting but also a very fun season. Like I have said in the past, these kids are enjoying being able to finally compete again and are taking full advantage of their opportunity."
SOS 14, DCB 6: The Rebels took a 4-0 into the third inning with RBIs by Kyle Napier, Cooper Gierhan, Pierce Branting and Jett Pinneo.
DCB closed the gap to 4-3 with a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. SOS regained control with Max Hoatson and Isaiah Zelasney RBIs in the top of the seventh but the hosts grabbed it back and forced extra innings in a 6-6 tie. DCB used three hits, a walk and an error to score three times.
The Rebels answered by blowing the game open with eight runs on five hits and an error. The big blast came on Grady Belt's double to left field. Seven different Rebels hitters had RBIs in the inning.
Cooper Gierhan led the SOS offense with three hits in five at bats with two RBIs and two runs. He also stole a team-high three bases. Max Hoatson and Pierce Branding had two hits apiece and scored a combined four runs.
Wingard started on the mound and pitched four innings. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out three batters and walking two.
SOS 10, Twin River 0: Starting pitcher Bailey Belt and the SOS defense kept the Titans off the scoreboard.
Belt pitched all seven innings and only gave up two hits while striking out seven batters. The Rebels scored one run in the second, one in the third, two in the fifth and six in the seventh.
Hoatson led the offense with two hits in three at bats adding one RBI and one run. Gierhan, Pinneo, Wood and Branting all added hits as well. Branting led the squad with a three-RBI game. Napier led SOS in stolen bases with three after being walked in two of his four plate appearances.
SOS 14, BDS 6: The Rebels produced 13 hits and scored runs in every inning except the first but didn't take control until a six run fourth.
SOS took a 4-0 lead with four second-inning runs on RBI hits from Grady Belt, Wood and Mick Hoatson, but BDS tied it at 4-4 in the top of the third.
The Rebels scored three in the bottom half to take a 7-4 lead on a single, wild pitch and passed ball before BDS closed the gap to 7-6 in the fourth.
SOS opened the floodgates in the bottom half, scoring six runs to take a 13-4 lead. The Rebels sent 12 hitters to the plate and drew four walks to go with four hits and a hit batter. They added another run in the fifth to seal the game by mercy rule.
Napier and Grady Belt totaled three hits apiece to lead the team. Napier hit one double and scored two runs and Belt collected four RBIs. Napier also started on the mound, pitching 2 and 2/3 innings allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three batters.
SOS played Tecumseh on Tuesday and is back in action Sunday
The Rebels close their season on Sunday in Junior/Senior doubleheader against Twin River that begins at 2 p.m.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!