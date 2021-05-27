Respect for law: At the border and in Nebraska

Instead of addressing the crisis at the border, the Biden-Harris Administration has tried to send migrant children to the states. Nebraska has declined a request from the Biden-Harris Administration to house migrant children in our state. We are reserving our limited resources for serving our kids. We do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden’s bad policies. Nor do we have the appropriate resources for this migrant population. As in the past, the Biden-Harris Administration should focus on working with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States. As I recently wrote in a letter along with other Governors to the President, “The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office.”