Rigatuso drops 23 against Hampton

Junior Allie Rigatuso started Friday's home game against Hampton by scoring the first six points on breakaway layups and finished with 23 to help East Butler to a 45-26 victory.

East Butler (3-3) dominated Hampton (2-5) on defense, especially early in the game - the Tigers led the Hawks 21-5 after the first quarter. Hampton closed the gap in the second to 25-12 and trailed 30-21 after the third quarter. But the Tigers started the fourth on a 13-1 run to clinch the victory.

"That's a pretty good Hampton team," head coach James Kriz said. "They have really good guards. They challenged us. We put together a really good first quarter and a really good fourth quarter and that made the difference."

Rigatuso also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and swiped five steals. Kriz said he was impressed with the improvement the junior has made this season.

"She's athletic and she's starting to finally learn how to play under control," he said. "She's quick and she's fast and she's relied on that speed through junior high and her freshman and sophomore year, but we have talked about playing under control, taking what's there and not forcing things."

