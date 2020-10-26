Scotus shutout in season finale

David City football played a who's who of C-2 football this year. That was the case again in last week's season finale against C-2 No.2 Oakland-Craig. The Scouts lost to the Knights 48-0 in a game that was one of five against either ranked teams or those now in the playoffs.
David City (3-6) was outgained by 247 yards, went 2 for 11 on third down and turned the ball over three times.
Oakland-Craig (8-1) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter with a 3-yard run, a 20-yard interception return and a 59-yard run to take a 22-0 lead.
The Knights scored three more in the second quarter off runs of 5, 6 and 3 yards to lead 41-0 after one half then added one more touchdown on a five-yard pass.
David City senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka completed 2 of 9 attempts for 15 yards and rushed for 17 yards on 12 carries. Tre Daro rushed for 43 yards on 10 carries and caught both Vodicka passes.
Brock Dubbs led the defense with 10 tackles, and Jake Ingwersen recorded two tackles for a loss.
Oakland-Craig junior quarterback Grady Gatewood completed 7 of 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Coulter Thiele ran for 83 yards and a touchdown on four carries, junior Tavis Uhing ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and senior Caden Nelson rushed for 21 yards and two scores on five rushes.
Senior Gunnar Ray caught three passes for 59 yards, and senior Trey Deemer hauled in two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Ray led the Knights in all-purpose yards with 59 receiving, 26 kick return, 30 punt return and a 20-yard interception return. Senior Mike Brands led Oakland-Craig on defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
David City has only lost to top teams this year including C-1 playoff team Logan View/Scribner Snyder, C-2 No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic, C-2 No. 1 Fremont Bergan, C-2 playoff team Centura and No. 4 Aquinas.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
