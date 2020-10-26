Scotus shutout in season finale

David City football played a who's who of C-2 football this year. That was the case again in last week's season finale against C-2 No.2 Oakland-Craig. The Scouts lost to the Knights 48-0 in a game that was one of five against either ranked teams or those now in the playoffs.

David City (3-6) was outgained by 247 yards, went 2 for 11 on third down and turned the ball over three times.

Oakland-Craig (8-1) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter with a 3-yard run, a 20-yard interception return and a 59-yard run to take a 22-0 lead.

The Knights scored three more in the second quarter off runs of 5, 6 and 3 yards to lead 41-0 after one half then added one more touchdown on a five-yard pass.

David City senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka completed 2 of 9 attempts for 15 yards and rushed for 17 yards on 12 carries. Tre Daro rushed for 43 yards on 10 carries and caught both Vodicka passes.