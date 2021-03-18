Scout boys continued growth

Three wins doesn't sound like much progress. But in the current state of the program, wins and losses are only part of the right way to measure success said David City boys basketball coach Aaron Carlson.

In terms of wins and losses, its one more than the year before. The Scouts also scored two more points per game and, more importantly, gave themselves many more opportunities for victories than the year before.

"I feel like we found ourselves in a lot more games this year," Carlson said. "We were a lot more competitive. I feel like would could have had three or four more wins somewhere throughout the season. Growthwise, we made a lot of progress from the summer all the way to the end of the year. We still have a little ways to go as well."

David City split its first two games of the season, lost four in a row, found another win then went on an 11-game skid before the final win of the year. Five times in the 19 games that were part of the 3-19 record, David City played the opponent to within single digits. Perhaps the Scouts don't win all of those, but that many extra opportunities showed the potential for a 9-13 season.

The Scouts will lose two seniors - Jordan Kracl and Cavan Navrkal. Kracl scored just over seven points a game and Navrkal led the team in assists with three per contest.