Scouts bounce back in Stromsburg

David City wrestling bounced back from a loss to crosstown rival Aquinas on Thursday and won the Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic on Saturday. Four wrestlers won gold and seven finished as runners-up.
The Scouts have won two of the three traditional tournaments they've competed in after winning the Stanton Invite on Dec. 12.
David City finished with 207.5 points, 71 points better than second-place Amherst.
Zach Bongers, Simon Schindler, Dylan Vodicka and Jake Ingwersen were the four first-place finishers.
"I was really happy with the first four rounds of how we competed," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "As far as the way the finals went, it was a little bit of a disappointment. We didn't win a lot of our finals matches. I think our guys are going to continue to get better. We had a lot of weaknesses exposed between Thursday and Saturday that we're working on getting fixed every day."
Bongers went 2-0 to improve to 24-5 on the season. He pinned Morgan Bunner of Clarkson/Leigh and Garrett Didier of St. Paul both in the first period to win gold.
Schindler went 5-0. In pool matches he pinned Isaac Baumert of Clarkson/Leigh, defeated Caleb Bivainis of Amherst 10-2 and pinned Colton Kirby of Cross County/Osceola (CCO). He kept his momentum going in the semifinals with a pinfall against Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger before defeating Kaleb Baker 10-2 in the first-place match. Schindler is now 25-3 on the season.
Dylan Vodicka stayed undefeated and won his 32nd match. He opened the day by pinning Ethan Brehm of CCO, defeated Bryson Thomsen of St. Paul 20-4 and pinned Jed Jones of Twin River. In the semifinals he pinned Andy Maloley of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City before pinning Jones again in the championship.
Jake Ingwersen improved to 28-1. He pinned his first three opponents in wins over Malachi Wheeler of Nebraska Christian, Ty Faulks of HTRS/Pawnee City and Andrew Rivera of Clarkson/Leigh. He defeated Terrance Heyes of CCO 1-0 before winning his championship match over Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic 3-2.
Ethan Zegers, Josh Spatz, Ethan Underwood, Harley Eickmeier, Clayton Harris, Tre Daro and James Escamilla were the silver medalists.
"In the finals, there were a lot of little mistakes that cost us big points in matches," Thiem said. "Guys were maybe a little content with just making the finals. We had some tough competition, but it wasn't matches we couldn't win by any means."
David City will host its home invite on Friday and Saturday. Teams in attendance will include Centennial, East Butler, Malcolm, Milford, Shelby-Rising City, Sutton and Tekamah-Herman on Friday and Aurora, Crete, Millard West, Mount Michael Benedictine, Nebraska City and Norris on Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net