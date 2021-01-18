Scouts bounce back in Stromsburg

The Scouts have won two of the three traditional-style tournaments they've competed in after winning the Stanton Invite on Dec. 12.

David City finished with 207.5 points, 71 points better than second-place Amherst.

Zach Bongers, Simon Schindler, Dylan Vodicka and Jake Ingwersen were the four first-place finishers.

"I was really happy with the first four rounds of how we competed," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "As far as the way the finals went, it was a little bit of a disappointment. We didn't win a lot of our finals matches. I think our guys are going to continue to get better. We have a lot of weaknesses exposed between Thursday and Saturday that we're working on getting fixed every day.'

Bongers went 2-0 to improve to 24-5 on the season. He pinned Morgan Bunner of Clarkson/Leigh and Garrett Didier of St. Paul both in the first period to win gold.

Schindler went 5-0. In pool matches, he pinned Isaac Baumert of Clarkson/Leigh, defeated Caleb Bivainis of Amherst 10-2 and pinned Colton Kirby of Cross County/Osceola (CCO). He kept his momentum going in the semifinals with a pinfall against Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger before defeating Kaleb Baker 10-2 in the first-place match. Schindler is now 25-3 on the season.