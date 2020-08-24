Scouts eye playoffs in Evans second season

David City football narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season. A touchdown late in the season-ending loss to North Bend left the Scouts 4-5 and on the outside looking in.
In Year 2 under head coach Robert Evans, the Scouts are seeking to take the next step in 2020 and reach the postseason for the first time since 2011.
David City feels its ahead of last year as it prepares for Week 1 this Friday thanks to a commitment to offseason work separately for several months then back together this summer.
"We had a really good turnout on our individual workouts in July and our seven-on-seven league," Evans said. "I feel really comfortable."
Dedication to offseason work and more experience with the head coach's system has led to smoother practices in fall camp. According to Evans, players are picking up where they left off and learning new plays with ease.
Senior Dylan Vodicka is back under center for his second year at quarterback. He passed for 464 yards and six touchdowns on 25 completed passes last season and rushed for 345 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries. He was the second-leading rusher on the team.
Senior Jake Ingwersen will be a key piece on the offensive and defensive lines. As a junior, he recorded 14 tackles and one sack. Senior James Escamilla is also a returning starter up front on both sides of the ball. Sophomore Caden Denker looks to make his mark up front defensively and as a tight end offensively.
Other key players Evans belives will have an impact include Harley Eickmeier at I-back and seniors Jordan Kracl and Cavan Navrkal as receivers and defensive backs.
The Scouts lost some key pieces, namely, three offensive linemen and leading rusher Clayton Denker who piled up 1,353 yards on the ground, scored 17 touchdowns and was honored with an invitation to the Shrine Bowl.
"Overall we have a strength in our skills guys," Evans said, "We have a lot of skill guys back. ...We're going to have to make sure with the running backs we share it between all our backs, the fullback, the I-back, the quarterback. Overall the new guys that are stepping up, I feel like they still need to amp it up a little bit more."
Evans added while the offense has talent, it may take some time until the three new members of the offensive line find a comfort zone. Until then, the Scouts may have to rely on their defense.
"I think our defense is going to carry us until those younger linemen step up on the offensive side," he said.
One area this is a question for the Scouts is depth. David City only has 30 players out in total and will need to stay healthy.
"We have three linemen that are stepping in this year that haven't seen much varsity time," Evans said. "I'm still wanting more from them. I tell them that. I always want more. I'm never going to be satisfied with where our line is at."
Though the team is setting its sights on playing in November, Evans focuses his measure of success on his players goals individually on the field, in the classroom and in life. Taking care of those lead to success elsewhere.
But of course, the Scouts have put in time and effort before the season, and each day in practice, to win games. If they can stay healthy, Evans believes making playoffs is an attainable feat.
"I strongly believe (we can reach that goal)," he said. "Last year, in the last two minutes of the games, or the fourth quarter (we needed work). We have to finish in the fourth. I told them, 'People are not going to roll over for us and hand us the game.' We're going to have to fight until the clock gets to zero."
David City opens the season at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Twin River.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
