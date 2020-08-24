Scouts eye playoffs in Evans second season

Other key players Evans belives will have an impact include Harley Eickmeier at I-back and seniors Jordan Kracl and Cavan Navrkal as receivers and defensive backs.

The Scouts lost some key pieces, namely, three offensive linemen and leading rusher Clayton Denker who piled up 1,353 yards on the ground, scored 17 touchdowns and was honored with an invitation to the Shrine Bowl.

"Overall we have a strength in our skills guys," Evans said, "We have a lot of skill guys back. ...We're going to have to make sure with the running backs we share it between all our backs, the fullback, the I-back, the quarterback. Overall the new guys that are stepping up, I feel like they still need to amp it up a little bit more."

Evans added while the offense has talent, it may take some time until the three new members of the offensive line find a comfort zone. Until then, the Scouts may have to rely on their defense.

"I think our defense is going to carry us until those younger linemen step up on the offensive side," he said.

One area this is a question for the Scouts is depth. David City only has 30 players out in total and will need to stay healthy.