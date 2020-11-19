Scouts faced adversity in 2020

David City football came into the 2020 season with high expectations under second-year head coach Robert Evans.
The Scouts were hoping to find a way to make the playoff for the first time since 2011, but a schedule with six teams that made the postseason, and an offseason affected by COVID-19, provided too many roadblocks. The Scouts finished the season with a 3-6 record - the ninth straight losing season since that last playoff berth.
"We dealt with a lot of adversity," Evans said. "We're just going to have to work harder as a coaching staff. We're just going to have keep building on the program from the bottom up, with our junior high and elementary. We have to build consistency."
Scout losses came to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-3) a C-1 state qualifier, C-2 playoff team Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3), C-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan (12-0), No. 13 Centura (4-5), C-2 quarterfinalist Aquinas Catholic (8-3) and C-2 semifinalist Oakland-Craig (10-2).
The three wins came against Twin River (0-5), Sandy Creek (3-4) and Tekamah-Herman (1-8).
Failing to pick up an upset along the way was frustrating. But while David City wasn't rewarded immediately, Evans said experience against such a loaded schedule can pay off in the future.
The Scouts hope to get to a point where they're not only competing with those top teams but defeating them more often than not.
"We definitely learned," he said. "Those top teams, that's where we want to be. That's the kind of physicality and consistency we want David City football to be at. Year in and year out, we have an opportunity to see what great teams look like."
Despite finishing with a 3-5 record, Evans said this team still has a lot to be proud of. David City had a younger roster with many underclassmen getting time on the field.
"I felt with the kids we have and the way they developed throughout the year, we had a lot of young kids and underclassmen that hadn't seen time," Evans said. "I was pleased with the progress we made with our kids."
This was the final season for seven seniors - Cavan Navrkal, Dylan Vodicka, Jordan Kracl, Harley Eickmeier, Clayton Harris, James Escamilla and Jake Ingwersen.
Evans said the seniors were key in making sure the players were putting in the necessary work.
"I really felt that this year they did a nice job of making sure that everybody was coming to the weight room and holding people accountable," Evans said. "They were holding themselves, their teammates and the underclassmen accountable for being at the weight room."
Vodicka completed 46 passes for 748 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 446 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Caden Denker rushed for 416 yards and three touchdowns.
Looking forward, Evans said he wants to see his team become more physical and more consistent. That work starts in the offseason with going to the weight room.
"We need to keep building consistency in there," Evans said. "We just have to learn to compete all the time and no excuses. I'm trying to change that mentality."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
