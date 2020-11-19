Scouts faced adversity in 2020

The Scouts hope to get to a point where they're not only competing with those top teams but defeating them more often than not.

"We definitely learned," he said. "Those top teams, that's where we want to be. That's the kind of physicality and consistency we want David City football to be at. Year in and year out, we have an opportunity to see what great teams look like."

Despite finishing with a 3-5 record, Evans said this team still has a lot to be proud of. David City had a younger roster with many underclassmen getting time on the field.

"I felt with the kids we have and the way they developed throughout the year, we had a lot of young kids and underclassmen that hadn't seen time," Evans said. "I was pleased with the progress we made with our kids."

This was the final season for seven seniors - Cavan Navrkal, Dylan Vodicka, Jordan Kracl, Harley Eickmeier, Clayton Harris, James Escamilla and Jake Ingwersen.

Evans said the seniors were key in making sure the players were putting in the necessary work.