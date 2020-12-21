Scouts fall shot in late rally

The loss is the second in a row for the Scouts who started the season 2-0.

Denker scores 20 points in Saturday's loss

David City (1-2) sophomore Caden Denker scored 20 points and hauled in six rebounds on Saturday but Lakeview (1-5) was too much to handle in a 47-41 loss for the Scouts.

Lakeview led 15-8 after the first quarter, 26-15 at the half before David City closed the gap to 34-33 entering the fourth. The Vikings outscored the Scouts 13-8 in the final eight minutes, closing it out from the free throw line.

"Lakeview got off to a hot start hitting a couple 3s, while we seemed to be cold," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "However, I was proud our boys never quit. We were down 11 at halftime and came out with the attitude that we were going to fight back.

"We gave ourselves some chances to tie it at the end. We just need to execute a little better and hit some free throws down the stretch. I have been very proud of our team's attitude and effort to start the season, and we are excited for what is to come."