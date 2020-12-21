Scouts fall shot in late rally

David City girls basketball trailed by 12 points entering the fourth quarter of Saturday's home game against Columbus Lakeview but showed grit and determination to battle back. Unfortunately for the Scouts is was too little, too late in a 31-28 defeat.
David City (2-2) trailed Lakeview (4-2) 14-4 after the first quarter, 20-8 at halftime and 28-16 after three quarters. The Scouts mounted a comeback with four fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
"Just had a slow first half," David City head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Played well defensively, held Lakeview to three points in the fourth quarter. Emily Johnson, Natalie Blum and Lili Eickmeier all hit big 3s in the second half at key moments.
"Had a few looks in the last couple minutes to cut the lead or tie the game, just didn't make them. Amazing effort by the girls to come back from double digits and have a chance to send the game to overtime."
Junior Neely Behrns and Johnson led David City with nine points each. Behrns also hauled in a team-high six rebounds and four assists.
Senior Lauren Vandenberg scored four and Eickmeier and Blum each added three.
The loss is the second in a row for the Scouts who started the season 2-0.
Denker scores 20 points in Saturday's loss
David City (1-2) sophomore Caden Denker scored 20 points and hauled in six rebounds on Saturday but Lakeview (1-5) was too much to handle in a 47-41 loss for the Scouts.
Lakeview led 15-8 after the first quarter, 26-15 at the half before David City closed the gap to 34-33 entering the fourth. The Vikings outscored the Scouts 13-8 in the final eight minutes, closing it out from the free throw line.
"Lakeview got off to a hot start hitting a couple 3s, while we seemed to be cold," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "However, I was proud our boys never quit. We were down 11 at halftime and came out with the attitude that we were going to fight back.
"We gave ourselves some chances to tie it at the end. We just need to execute a little better and hit some free throws down the stretch. I have been very proud of our team's attitude and effort to start the season, and we are excited for what is to come."
The loss comes after David City defeated Fillmore Central on Dec. 12. Last year, the Scouts lost by 20 to Lakeview.
Senior Jordan Kracl scored 10 for David City and freshman Brock DUbbs added eight.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
