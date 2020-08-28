Scouts secondary picks off four Titan passes in win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, Twin River passed for over 100 yards a game, but David City allowed none of that in Friday night's season-opening 16-6 win.

The Scouts intercepted four passes and didn't allow a single completion. Jordan Kracl intercepted two passes, and Cavan Navrkal and Jack McKay each had a pick of their own.

David City's defense didn't just rely on its secondary either, holding the Titans to 115 yards on the ground and forcing a safety. The Scouts also forced one fumble.

"I think it was a great performance," head coach Robert Evans said. "We told them it was going to be a battle until the fourth and to the end, and it was. Twin River and (head coach Bob) Fredrickson does a good job getting his guys ready. It was a great win tonight; very great win."

David City scored all 16 of its points in the first half.