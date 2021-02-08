Scouts send 12 on to district

Class C No. 3 (NEWrestle.com) David City will bring almost its entire team to Centennial next week for districts after 12 of its 13 wrestlers placed in the top four of Saturday's home subdistrict tournament.

Junior No. 8 Josh Spatz (132), senior Harley Eickmeier (145), senior No. 5 Clayton Harris (152), junior No. 4 Tre Daro (170), senior No. 1 Dylan Vodicka (182), senior No. 2 James Escamilla (220) and senior No. 1 Jake Ingwersen (285) all won gold medals.

Junior No. 6 Zach Bongers (113) and junior No. 6 Simon Schindler (113) both placed second, senior Ethan Zegers (126) finished in third and junior Ethan Underwood and freshman Kendall Schindler both took fourth.

"It's a little different feeling this year with the subdistrict into district format," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "I think our team is wrestling really well. We had some really tough weights and I would be willing to bet that almost every one of our guys finished right at or ahead of where they were seeded. When I look at it that way, I think that's a good day."

Spatz started his day with a first-period pinfall over Nate Tillman of Wood River before defeating Jaxson Schafer of Boone Central in the semifinals. He Defeated Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central 11-2 in the championship match.