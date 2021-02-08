Scouts send 12 on to district

Class C No. 3 (NEWrestle.com) David City will bring almost its entire team to Centennial next week for districts after 12 of its 13 wrestlers placed in the top four of Saturday's home subdistrict tournament.
Junior No. 8 Josh Spatz (132), senior Harley Eickmeier (145), senior No. 5 Clayton Harris (152), junior No. 4 Tre Daro (170), senior No. 1 Dylan Vodicka (182), senior No. 2 James Escamilla (220) and senior No. 1 Jake Ingwersen (285) all won gold medals.
Junior No. 6 Zach Bongers (113) and junior No. 6 Simon Schindler (113) both placed second, senior Ethan Zegers (126) finished in third and junior Ethan Underwood and freshman Kendall Schindler both took fourth.
"It's a little different feeling this year with the subdistrict into district format," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "I think our team is wrestling really well. We had some really tough weights and I would be willing to bet that almost every one of our guys finished right at or ahead of where they were seeded. When I look at it that way, I think that's a good day."
Spatz started his day with a first-period pinfall over Nate Tillman of Wood River before defeating Jaxson Schafer of Boone Central in the semifinals. He Defeated Dillon Fushia of Fillmore Central 11-2 in the championship match.
Harley Eickmeier pinned Connor Johnson of Grand Island Central Catholic in the second period and Brady Braniff of Tekamah-Herman in the first period of the semis. He defeated Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central 6-2 in the championship match.
Harris received a bye to the semis where he pinned Noah Monroe of Fillmore Central in the second period. He defeated Carson Thompson of Wood River via third-period pinfall in the championship match.
Daro pinned all three of his opponents - Aaron Welchert of Fort Calhoun, Hank Hudson of Boone Central and Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central.
Dylan Vodicka pinned Blake Nun of Fillmore Central 30 seconds into the quarterfinal match, pinned Grant Nixon of Fort Calhoun in the second period of the semifinals and pinned No. 7 Richard Cleveland of Boone Central with three seconds left in the second period of the championship match.
James Escamilla received a bye to the semifinals where he pinned Camden Moser of Boone Central in 49 seconds. He pinned Jesse Hartline of Fort Calhoun in 57 seconds of the championship match.
Jake Ingwersen was in a four-man bracket. He pinned Toby Ambrose of Tri County 27 seconds into the semifinal match and defeated No. 6 Connor Asche of Fillmore Central 4-2 in sudden victory.
Bongers pinned Lucas Lewandowski of Tri County in 16 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he defeated No. 7 Carson Wood of Boone Central 9-5. He lost his championship match to No. 1 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun 7-1.
Schindler received a bye to the semifinals where he defeated No. 7 Riley Waddington of Wood River 15-9. He lost to No. 1 Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun 4-0.
"Schindler wrestled without a doubt the toughest subdistrict in the state," Thiem said. "He beat Waddington in the semis. That was a huge win for Simon Schindler. He looked really good."
Zegers was in a four-man bracket. He lost in the semifinals to Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central but bounced back to pin Aaron Duros of Fort Calhoun in 16 seconds.
Schindler won his quarterfinal match against Colton Placek of Tri County, 10-7 but was pinned by No. 9 Trey McCoy of Fort Calhoun in the semis. He bounced back in the consolation semifinals to defeat Jackson Farias of GICC 8-2 before losing his third-place match to Jose Luna of Boone Central.
Underwood pinned Tristen Hansen of Fort Calhoun in the quarterfinals but fell to Tekamah-Herman's No. 6 Logan Burt in the semis. He survived the heartbreak round with a 4-0 win over Colton Ray of Boone Central. He lost to Conner Nun of Fillmore Central in the third-place match.
No team trophy was given for first place, but David City topped the team standings with 209 points. Boone Central was second with 166 and Fillmore Central was third with 146.
David City will be in the C-1 District on Saturday at Boone Central.
"Guys know this is the time of year where there is no time to screw around," Thiem said. "We're working to put another banner on the wall in the gym and another trophy in the trophy case."