 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouts split games with Titans
View Comments

Scouts split games with Titans

{{featured_button_text}}
Lili Eickmeier

David City junior Lili Eickmeier lines up a 3 in a game earlier this year. Eickmeier and the Scouts defeated Twin River on senior night last Friday. 

David City basketball split a boys and girls doubleheader with Twin River on Friday at home. 

The girls started the night with a 62-43 victory but the boys fell 60-42. 

Twin River kept with the girls through the beginning of the game but the Scouts outscored the Titans 36-20 in the second and third quarter to pull away. 

"It was senior night so it was nice to recognize and start the senior girls that have put a lot of time and effort into the last four years of their high school careers," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Twin River shot the ball very well from the perimeter, I thought the girls did a good job of adjusting to different defenses. Lauren (Vandenberg) and Maya (Couch) rebounded very well, especially on the offensive end. Lauren had several second chance points for us. Twin River kept battling and Payton Andel hit some big shots in the fourth quarter to help us pull away.

The boys shot 14 of 42 from the field and gave up 16 turnovers. 

"Cold shooting and giving up way too many offensive rebounds was the story of the game for us," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "When we find ourselves not hitting outside shots, we need to find ways to get the ball in the paint and attack the hoop.  Twin River also had 18 second chance points, which was a killer for us."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Milford sweeps David City
Banner-press

Milford sweeps David City

Fatigue caught up to David City in Saturday's games against Milford with the Eagles sweeping the boys and girls games. The girls lost 46-40 an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News