Scouts split games with Titans

David City basketball split a boys and girls doubleheader with Twin River on Friday at home.

The girls started the night with a 62-43 victory but the boys fell 60-42.

Twin River kept with the girls through the beginning of the game but the Scouts outscored the Titans 36-20 in the second and third quarter to pull away.

"It was senior night so it was nice to recognize and start the senior girls that have put a lot of time and effort into the last four years of their high school careers," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Twin River shot the ball very well from the perimeter, I thought the girls did a good job of adjusting to different defenses. Lauren (Vandenberg) and Maya (Couch) rebounded very well, especially on the offensive end. Lauren had several second chance points for us. Twin River kept battling and Payton Andel hit some big shots in the fourth quarter to help us pull away."

The boys shot 14 of 42 from the field and gave up 16 turnovers.