Scouts sweep Panthers

The Scouts led 14-11 after the first quarter, 25-20 after the second and 37-28 after the third. The Panthers outscored the Scouts 15-14 in the fourth.

Seniors Payton Andel and Lauren Vandenberg both scored seven points. Vandenberg hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and Behrns dished out five assists.

David City Boys 55, Fillmore Central 41: After leading Fillmore Central (0-3) 16-12 after the first quarter, David City (1-1) pulled away in the second for a 27-18 halftime advantage.

The Scouts continued to roll in the third and led 44-25 entering the final quarter. The Panthers tried to rally late outscoring the Scouts 16-11 in the fourth but couldn't dig out of a 19-point hole.

Senior Jordan Kracl scored 14 points after going 4 of 10 from the perimeter, freshman Brock Dubbs scored nine, senior Cavan Navrkal added six and junior Jack McKay and Seth Golden each finished with three.

"It was great to see our boys come out and play an overall complete game," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "Our guys got off to a hot start right away and played with confidence the rest of the night."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

