Scouts sweep Panthers

David City basketball swept Fillmore Central in a boys and girls doubleheader on Saturday at home after big nights from junior Neely Behrns and sophomore Caden Denker.
Behrns scored 22 points leading to a 51-43 victory for the girls and Denker ended with 20 points and eight rebounds for a 55-41 victory for the boys.
David City Girls 51, Fillmore Central 43: David City (2-0) and Fillmore Central (0-3) both scored 17 field goals but David City went 13 of 18 from the free throw line compared to just 2 of 4 for Fillmore Central.
"Fillmore Central was a very good team; very disciplined players, solid defense and had some impressive offensive players," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "Our girls came out ready to go from the tip. We rebounded pretty well, had great offensive possessions and knocked down free throws at the end of the game."
Behrns started the game on fire, scoring the Scouts' first seven points. She also came up clutch in the fourth going 7 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Emily Johnson had 15 points after going 3 of 8 from outside the arc.
The Scouts led 14-11 after the first quarter, 25-20 after the second and 37-28 after the third. The Panthers outscored the Scouts 15-14 in the fourth.
Seniors Payton Andel and Lauren Vandenberg both scored seven points. Vandenberg hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and Behrns dished out five assists.
David City Boys 55, Fillmore Central 41: After leading Fillmore Central (0-3) 16-12 after the first quarter, David City (1-1) pulled away in the second for a 27-18 halftime advantage.
The Scouts continued to roll in the third and led 44-25 entering the final quarter. The Panthers tried to rally late outscoring the Scouts 16-11 in the fourth but couldn't dig out of a 19-point hole.
Senior Jordan Kracl scored 14 points after going 4 of 10 from the perimeter, freshman Brock Dubbs scored nine, senior Cavan Navrkal added six and junior Jack McKay and Seth Golden each finished with three.
"It was great to see our boys come out and play an overall complete game," head coach Aaron Carlson said. "Our guys got off to a hot start right away and played with confidence the rest of the night."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
