Senior Menu: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Senior Menu: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Butler County Senior Services

All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.50 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.50. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m. 

Aug. 31 - Tuna melt, oven fried potatoes with onion, mixed vegetables, pears.

Sept. 1 - Spaghetti, wax beans, garic bread, peaches. Van to Omaha; Alternative Hearing.

Sept. 2 - Smothered pork chop, wild rice, creamy cucumbers, California blend vegetables, rice crispy treat.

Sept. 3 - Chicken salad sandwich, potato salad, cucumbers, fresh fruit. Van to Columbus. 

Sept. 4 - Beef pot roast with potatoes and carrots, pears. 

