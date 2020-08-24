Senior Menu: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Butler County Senior Services
All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.50 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.50. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m.
Aug. 31 - Tuna melt, oven fried potatoes with onion, mixed vegetables, pears.
Sept. 1 - Spaghetti, wax beans, garic bread, peaches. Van to Omaha; Alternative Hearing.
Sept. 2 - Smothered pork chop, wild rice, creamy cucumbers, California blend vegetables, rice crispy treat.
Sept. 3 - Chicken salad sandwich, potato salad, cucumbers, fresh fruit. Van to Columbus.
Sept. 4 - Beef pot roast with potatoes and carrots, pears.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!