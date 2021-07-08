Senior Menu: July 12 - 16

Butler County Senior Services
All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.75 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.75. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m.
July 12 - Salisbury Steak, creamed potatoes, peas, pears
July 13- Baked Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, grape salad; Tai Chi 9:30 a.m., Cottonwood Bingo 12:30, Bingo 12:30; Cards 1 p.m., Van to Lincoln
July 14- Lasagna, Scandinavian vegetables, garlic bread, jello w/ fruit
July 15- Meatloaf, Au Gratin potatoes, succotash, apricots; Tai Chi 9:30 a.m., David Place 12:30; Bingo 12:30, Cards 1 p.m., Van to Omaha
July 16- Salmon patty, hashbrown casserole, green beans, tapioca pudding