Senior Menu: July 12 - 16
Senior Menus

Butler County Senior Services

All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.75 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.75. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m. 

July 12 - Salisbury Steak, creamed potatoes, peas, pears

July 13- Baked Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, grape salad; Tai Chi 9:30 a.m., Cottonwood Bingo 12:30, Bingo 12:30; Cards 1 p.m., Van to Lincoln

July 14- Lasagna, Scandinavian vegetables, garlic bread, jello w/ fruit

July 15- Meatloaf, Au Gratin potatoes, succotash, apricots; Tai Chi 9:30 a.m., David Place 12:30; Bingo 12:30, Cards 1 p.m., Van to Omaha

July 16- Salmon patty, hashbrown casserole, green beans, tapioca pudding

 

