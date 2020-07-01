Senior Menu: July 13-17
Senior Menus

Senior Menu: July 13-17

Butler County Senior Services

All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.50 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.50. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m. 

July 13 - Salisbury steak, creamed potatoes, peas, pears.

July 14 -  Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, grape salad. Van to Columbus.

July 15 - Lasagna, Scandinavian vegetables, garlic bread, Jell-O with fruit.

July 16 - Ham, potato cakes, succotash, apricots. Van to Lincoln. 

July 17 - Baked fish, au gratin potatoes, peas, rhubarb muffin.

