Senior Menu: July 19-23
Senior Menu: July 19-23

Butler County Senior Services

All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.75 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.75. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m. 

July 19 - pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mandarin oranges

July 20- Taco Salad in edible bowls, spanish rice, pineapple; 9: 30 a.m. Tai Chi, 12:30 p.m. Bingo, 1 p.m. Cards, Van to Columbus

July 21- Creamed Chicken over biscuits, brussel sprouts, melon

July 22- Ham Balls, baked potato, mixed vegetables, jello cake; BIRTHDAY DAY, 9: 30 a.m. Tai Chi; 1 p.m. Cards, Van to Lincoln

July 23- Swiss steak, roasted potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit

 

