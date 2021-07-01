 Skip to main content
Senior Menu: July 5 - July 9
Senior Menu: July 5 - July 9

Butler County Senior Services

All ages welcome. Cost for 59 and under is $4.75 and Suggested cost for 60 and up is $3.75. For reservations, call 402-367-6131 before 9 a.m. 

July 5- Closed in Honor of Independence Day

July 6- Chicken and Tator Tot casserole with veggies, creamy cucumber and tomato salad, cherry bars; Alternative Hearing 9 a.m - 10 a.m., Tai Chi 9:30 a.m., Bingo 12:30, Cards 1 p.m., Van to Omaha

July 7- Polish Sausage on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, jello with fruit salad

July 8- Creamed beef on baked potato, carrots and peaches; Tai Chi 9:30 a.m., Bingo 12:30, Cards 1 p.m., Van to Columbus

July 9- Baked Fish, garden rice, broccoli, rhubarb muffin

 

