Shelby-Rising City Basketball: End of an era

The five seniors on Shelby-Rising City boys basketball have perhaps more moments to look back on than any other group of Huskies before them.
As sophomores, the team went 17-7, won the holiday tournament, won the Crossroads Conference tournament as was runner-up in the subdistrict tournament.
That success continued into their junior year when SRC again won the holiday tournament, finished runner-up in the CRC tournament and made it to the district finals.
The Huskies couldn't quite follow up those accomplishments and make the next step to state in 2021. But while SRC is still waiting on its first trip to Lincoln, coach Grant Gabel said Hunter Long, Ethan Whitmore, Mick Hoatson, Konner Batenhorst and Colin Wingard have much to be proud of.
"They all played together whether its was reserve basketball, transferring into JV or varsity," Gabel said. "The success they had at all three of those levels was pretty obvious. When they first came in here we were on the losing end of things.
"...They really set the precedent starting from when they first came into the program until where they’re at now. I could not be more proud of where they’ve put the program at, and hopefully we can continue to build on the success that we’ve had the past couple years and continue on a trajectory forward."
The Huskies finished the season with an 11-12 record. They picked up one win in the Holiday Tournament and one in the CRC tournament.
Going into the season, Shelby-Rising City had goals to win both.
"Going into the season I thought we had everything in front of us in terms of accomplishing goals," Gabel said. "Our first overall goal was to win the Holiday Tournament. We fell short there, but the kids competed hard. We lost a tough one in the conference tournament. The kids played as hard as they could. I don’t think our record quite shows the level the kids played at this year."
Wingard came into the season as the primary scorer. With focus on him from opposing defenses, opportunities opened up for teammates
"Hunter Long, he was our sixth man and thrust into the starting rotation," Gabel said. "Pierce Branting was a returning starter. Those guys kind of set the tone in terms of what we needed to get accomplished. Obviously, defensively teams really honed in Colin Wingard which meant other teams really needed to step up. That shining spot kind of rotated between those starting five guys."
If SRC hopes to be successful next year it will have to find a way to replace the offensive threat of Wingard. Gabel said he doesn't think the team will have a primary scorer but will instead rely on offense by committee.
"I really see us being all five or seven guys have to find ways to score," he said. "That’s going to be a major concern, just finding ways of putting the ball in the basket. We’re really going to have to rely on defensive pressure. We’re going to have to win some ugly games next year, some low-scoring games. I envision our defense really carrying our team."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net