Shelby-Rising City Basketball: End of an era

The five seniors on Shelby-Rising City boys basketball have perhaps more moments to look back on than any other group of Huskies before them.

As sophomores, the team went 17-7, won the holiday tournament, won the Crossroads Conference tournament as was runner-up in the subdistrict tournament.

That success continued into their junior year when SRC again won the holiday tournament, finished runner-up in the CRC tournament and made it to the district finals.

The Huskies couldn't quite follow up those accomplishments and make the next step to state in 2021. But while SRC is still waiting on its first trip to Lincoln, coach Grant Gabel said Hunter Long, Ethan Whitmore, Mick Hoatson, Konner Batenhorst and Colin Wingard have much to be proud of.

"They all played together whether its was reserve basketball, transferring into JV or varsity," Gabel said. "The success they had at all three of those levels was pretty obvious. When they first came in here we were on the losing end of things.