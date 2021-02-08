Six Tigers headed to districts

East Butler saw six of its wrestlers survive at home on Saturday in the subdistrict tournament with top-four finishes and advance to districts next week at Central Valley.

Sophomore No. 3 (NEWrestle.com) Reece Kocian (106), sophomore No. 2 Lane Bohac (113), freshman No. 9 Luke Polivka (120), senior Michael Polivka (126), junior No. 5 Trevin Brecka (160) and sophomore Joshua Christian (195) were the six medalists.

"It was a different experience this weekend to have this prequalifying round to get to districts next week," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Some of the brackets were small but important to get seeded next week. Overall, I felt like we wrestled well, but lost some tough ones where we were winning and eventually ended up losing.

"Those are always tough matches because you know you had a chance to win and move on. We are going to have to have a good week of practice to prepare for some difficult matches and battle to get to state the following week. We have wrestlers who are sitting in good position to do so, but, as always, it won’t be easy."

Kocian, Bohac and Luke Polivka all placed first, Michael Polivka and Joshua Christian were runners-up and Brecka placed third.