Six Tigers headed to districts

East Butler saw six of its wrestlers survive at home on Saturday in the subdistrict tournament with top-four finishes and advance to districts next week at Central Valley.
Sophomore No. 3 (NEWrestle.com) Reece Kocian (106), sophomore No. 2 Lane Bohac (113), freshman No. 9 Luke Polivka (120), senior Michael Polivka (126), junior No. 5 Trevin Brecka (160) and sophomore Joshua Christian (195) were the six medalists.
"It was a different experience this weekend to have this prequalifying round to get to districts next week," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Some of the brackets were small but important to get seeded next week. Overall, I felt like we wrestled well, but lost some tough ones where we were winning and eventually ended up losing.
"Those are always tough matches because you know you had a chance to win and move on. We are going to have to have a good week of practice to prepare for some difficult matches and battle to get to state the following week. We have wrestlers who are sitting in good position to do so, but, as always, it won’t be easy."
Kocian, Bohac and Luke Polivka all placed first, Michael Polivka and Joshua Christian were runners-up and Brecka placed third.
Kocian received a bye to the championship match where he pinned Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale.
Bohac advanced to the semifinals after a bye and pinned Karson Klumpe of Cambridge in the first period. He pinned Cody Booth of Neligh-Oakdale in the first period of the championship match.
Luke Polivka also earned a bye to the championship match where he pinned Kegan Payne of Neligh-Oakdale in the first period.
Michael Polivka received a bye to the semifinals where he pinned Manny Consbruck of Hastings St. Cecilia in 32 seconds. He lost in his championship match to Ethan Atkins of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. Atkins led 4-0 in the second when he ended it by pinfall.
Christian earned a bye to the championship match but was pinned by No. 4 Bobby Evans of Cambridge.
Brecka lost his opening match to No. 4 Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge in the semifinals 8-5 but bounced back to pin Gabe Huntley of Cambridge in 58 seconds of his third-place match.
No team trophies were presented but East Butler finished second in the team standings with 100 points. Neligh-Oakdale took first with 179 points.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net