Small has big impact

Class C-1 No. 5 Malcolm senior Joslyn Small hit five 3-pointers against David City to lead the Clippers to a 54-44 win over the Scouts on Saturday in Malcolm. Small is averaging under 7 points a game this season but scored a career-high 21 points in the victory.

David City (8-5) managed to keep up with Malcolm (13-0) for most of the game and only trailed by two points at halftime. The third quarter was a different story when the Scouts struggled on offense and fell behind by 16 points heading into the fourth.

"We knew going into the game we would have to take care of the basketball since they press the entire game," head coach Sam Schlautman said. "We turned the ball over a few too many times early but got into a good rhythm.

"The third quarter was the story, we just couldn't get anything to fall that quarter," coach Sam Schlautman said. "The girls, like always, kept battling and fought with a top team in C-1. The girls should have confidence that they can play with anyone."

Junior Emily Johnson led the Scouts with 15 points.

Third quarter dooms DC boys