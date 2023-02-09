The East Butler wrestling team took part in the Crossroads Conference Meet on Feb. 2, with Reece Kocian and Lane Bohac each winning gold. Reece and Lane were joined by nine other Tigers that medaled.

As a team, East Butler finished second out of 10 with 114 team points as Shelby-Rising City took first place with 160 points.

Reece (39-8) won all five matches with four wins coming via pin. He would start the day with a pin in 23 seconds in the opening round followed by a pin in 49 seconds.

In the third round, Reece would secure a pin at 3:33 before another pin in under a minute with a 50-second pin in the semifinal. Reece's final match of the day in the 126-pound first-place match would be the lone decision of the day for him ending 4-3.

Bohac (37-7) competed in two matches with a pinfall victory in 31 to start the day. He would then claim gold due to a medical forfeit in the 132-pound first-place match.

Three Tigers would take silver as Kale Glasshoff, Blaine Orta and Vincent Hageman all finished in second place.

Glasshoff (24-22) won his first three matches with two pins at 1:23 and 56 seconds to start the day followed by a win via forfeit.

In the 113-pound championship match, Glasshoff was pinned at 3:49 as he finished the day with silver.

Orta (29-19) went 2-1 on the day with a pin at 2:32 to start. He would then lose in a 7-0 decision in the second round. Orta would bounce back and win silver with a 45-second pin in the 145-pound third-round match.

Vincent (25-20) also went 2-1 with wins via pinfall at 2:48 and 12 seconds before losing in the 285-pound first-place match with a pin at 1:32.

Two Tigers would add bronze to their collections as Trenton Van Veldhuizen and Rocco Hageman claimed third place.

Van Veldhuizen (28-16) lost in the opening round in an 8-5 decision before picking up a medical forfeit win. He would fall again by a pin at 3:11 and would bounce back in the 106-pound third-place match with a pin at 2:46 to win bronze.

Rocco (25-20) went 2-2 in the meet with a loss via pin at 2:47 to start the day. He would split his next two matches with a pinfall victory at 1:36 followed by a loss in 2:00. Rocco would go on to claim bronze with a pin at 1:32 in the 160-pound third-place match.

The final four medalists for East Butler were Michael Kunasek taking fourth, Keigan Kocian and Vincent Vandenberg each took fourth. The final medalist was Tye Clark with a sixth-place finish.

The next day the East Butler wrestling team was back on the mats competing in the Clarkson-Leigh Invite.

Five Tigers medaled in the meet and as a team, East Butler finished sixth out of 14 with 81 points. The Lakeview Vikings took first with 139 points.

Van Veldhuizen was the lone gold medalist on Friday winning all three matches. He started the day with a medical forfeit win followed by a pin in 53 seconds then claimed gold with a pin at 3:06.

Glasshoff and Reece were the next highest medalists as each took bronze.

Glasshoff won three of his four matches as Reece finished 4-1.

Keigan and Bohac were the final two medalists as the two each claimed fourth place.

The Tigers' regular season has now come to a close and their next time on the mats will be Saturday at Thayer Central for NSAA Class D District 3 matches.