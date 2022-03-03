'A story I'll tell for a long time' - Schindler's gold medal can provide inspiration for wrestlers who start their careers slowly

*Editor's Note: The following story is the first part in a series the Banner-Press will be featuring on the area's state wrestling champions. The next issues will also feature David City's Tre' Daro and Aquinas Catholic's Christopher Nickolite.

Simon Schindler didn't exactly come out of nowhere this year. A strong regular season that only included one loss made him one of the Class C favorites at 126 pounds.

But go back just a few years and everything about what Schindler achieved from the start of his varsity career to the end is a major underdog story.

Coach Tahner Thiem can still remember back to junior high when he met Schindler in the hall and had to convince him to give wrestling another try. Then there were some difficult years when the hard work was only making minimal gains.

When it might have been easy to step away again, Schindler kept showing up. Disappointment in the consolation semifinals last year provided the spark he needed to find the motivation for the next level.

He'll walk away from David City with the 37th gold medal in program history and with a story that Thiem says he'll tell future Scouts for years to come.

"When he was in fifth, sixth grade, he stepped away from the sport for a little bit, and I actually had to beg him at the water fountain the first day of middle school practice to get him to come back," Thiem said. "He did and just got progressively better every year. His freshman year he was a JV, a backup, and sophomore year he was around .500. Junior year, makes it to state. Senior year, state champ. Heck of a story for Simon. He's worked at it very, very hard."

Schindler was 10-10 as a freshman, wrestled varsity through the first month but lost his spot in the lineup for his final seven matches of the season. He was 4-10 after the High Plains Invite then won a third place medal at the Oakland-Craig JV Invite and a gold at York in another JV tournament.

As a sophomore he went 30-20 and made it to Omaha for the first time, won his opening match but lost two in a row and was eliminated in the second round of consolations. There were signs of improvement, but perhaps only marginally so. Schindler was third in Valentine, sixth at the Manstedt, fifth at home and third at the SNC Tournament.

His first year as an upperclassman, in his first tournament, he made a run to the Lakeview Invite title but settled for silver. He went on to collect gold at Cross County, at home and in the SNC before a pair of subdistrict and district runner-up finishes to the same opponent.

Back in Omaha he lost in the quarterfinals in a tough 3-1 sudden victory decision, came back with a 9-0 major but was eliminated by eventual bronze medalist and 2020 runner-up Gavin Dozler of Boone Central.

"Last year I was still kind of finding myself. I was finding my technique and what I was capable of, but I lost in the heartbreaks by two points. I took that pain and I used it and I knew I wanted to be a state champ after that."

It was a bold goal for a guy who had left the mat for a few years and who had yet to collect a state medal let alone make a title match. Making those dreams come true meant taking trips to MWC Wrestling Academy in Papillion, more summertime work and more work over all. Clearly it paid off.

Schindler won his first nine matches of the season and shot up to No. 2 in the coaches' poll. A third gold medal made him 13-0. He swept two duals matches on Dec. 21 then opened the second half with five straight wins at the Manstedt.

A controversial call on a takedown in the final seconds that was changed after two conversations between the officials ended his winning streak. But it couldn't stop his momentum. Schindler took that disappointment and won 17 in a row on his way to Omaha.

A technical fall, pin and 6-5 ultimate tiebreaker brought him to the Promised Land. He rode Tristan Burbach out in the second period then scored a reversal early in the third and held Burbach off the rest of the way for a 2-0 gold-medal win.

Burbach was the one that beat him 3-1 in the quarterfinals last year. The only guy that beat him this year, Columbus High's Adrian Bice, won a Class A state championship just a few feet away from where Schindler was carving out his place in David City history. The two matches nearly ended at the same time.

"I was really calm; like they say, calm before the storm," he said. "I just sat there, no music, just my thoughts. I was really calm, breathing deep and just thought, 'I can do this. Wrestle the same way I've wrestled all year and I know what I can do.'"

Schindler closed the year 38-1 overall. He reached the 100-win career milestone and won seven total gold medals in his final season.

But not only did he rededicate himself to his work, spend more time in the weight room and overcome a tough loss, Schindler also finished the year with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He was held out of state duals for that fact but didn't lose a step.

"Heck of a kid, heck of a tough kid, very coachable kid, and that's why he got to where he was," Thiem said.

Take a look at the list of David City champions and Schindler's is a name that will definitely stand out. Fellow senior Tre' Daro, who won a gold medal just about 90 minutes after Schindler, was in a title match the year before. Dylan Vodicka, a 2021 and 2020 champ, was also in a title match as a sophomore before back-to-back golds.

Noah Styskal was a bronze medalist who saw his brother win gold the year before he did. That older brother, Seth, was a runner-up in 2017 before becoming a champion in 2018. Justin White was a bronze medalist as a junior before winning gold as a senior.

Melvin Hernandez was fifth before three titles in a row. Trent Daro was fifth as a junior then a champ as a senior.

Not since Wyatt Phillips in 2015 has a David City wrestler won a state title before winning any other kind of state medal. And Phillips did it as a junior.

Not since Danny Colburn in 2003 had a Scout senior won gold after never having made the state medal stand in any previous season.

"It's just crazy how much he was coachable and progressed. I would say in the history of our program, one heck of a cool story," Thiem said. "He'll be a story we tell for a long time, that, this is a sport, that, if you decide you want to get better technically, and in the weight room, and be coachable, you can determine your destination. Simon did everything the right way."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

