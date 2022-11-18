After record-breaking season, Scouts enter new season with young squad

David City girls basketball shattered school records last season, winning a program-best 19 games. The Scouts were the last undefeated team in Class C-1 and claimed the top seed in the subdistrict tournament.

However, the Scouts enter the new season with some unknowns after the graduation of five seniors, including All-State performers Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson.

"I think just with the last two years how it's gone ... the first year I stepped in as head coach, it was a very talented group and a fun year. Last year, I think a lot of people were wondering what was going to happen when we lost a pretty good chunk of seniors and still had a very fun and successful year last year," Scouts head coach Sam Schlautman said.

"It's kind of the same this year where we lost some really good players and people are probably not expecting as much or not sure what to expect, so just to get things going and excited to have some players that I already know are going to put in a ton of work and excited to see what we can do this year."

Sophomore Meagan Jahde and senior Avery Couch are the only two returning players who competed in every single game last season. Jahde was third on the team in scoring (5.4 points per game), second in rebounds (4.8 rebounds per game) and second in steals (2.5 steals per game).

"Meagan (Jahde) from last year to this year, her role is probably going to change most because she did an excellent job of when defenses would try to take away Emily (Johnson) and Neely (Behrns), she would be ready to shoot open shots and attack the hoop," Schlautman said. "This year, when we might not have one single player that teams are focus on like it kind of was last year, she's just going to have to know that she needs to be a little bit more aggressive. She's still smart enough to know that she can be a distributor, but knowing that there will be times where we do expect her to hopefully put the team on her back. When we need a bucket, she might be the go-to person."

Couch filled a primary defensive role, bringing down 3.0 rebounds per game, which tied her for fifth on the team.

"She's (Couch) still expected to get lots of rebounds with her being tall, so I think she's definitely going to be able to help us out with that," Schlautman said. "Offensively, we put in a lot work this summer on post moves and finishing down low, so I think with her getting some more opportunities to score down low and get to the free throw line, that's what would be expected her."

Emily Ewert saw the third-most varsity playing time on this season's squad with 10 games played. Addison Kuhlman participated in eight games and Kaitlyn Ewert saw the floor in seven games as a freshman.

Kambri Andel and Kamryn Behrns, who saw significant roles as freshmen during the volleyball season, will play crucial roles this season.

"Kamryn Behrns, already as a freshman, she definitely has the physicality of a junior or senior. A lot of freshmen that come in maybe aren't quite prepared for the speed or the physicality of a varsity-type game, but she might be above a lot of girls on other teams in terms of those things," Schlautman said. "Kambri Andel, she'll be expected to be a ballhandler for us and be someone who has a nice jump shot. Plays really solid defense, so those team will really be big pieces for us."

Despite the new roster, the core principles of Schlautman's system will largely stay the same. Schlautman said they'll have a lot of speed on the court and will pride itself on its defense.

"I know you got to change it a little bit to your team, but defensively I try not to change too much. Offensively there's definitely a change like first year I was here we had Lauren Vandenberg and we played a lot of four-out and one-in," he said. "Last year, we played a lot of five-out due to having a guard-heavy team. This year, it'll be kind of nice knowing that we can do both. We will have more of a post presence so that'll give us the option to do different things."

The Scouts will be more unpredictable for teams to scout and play against because of the youth. Opposing defenses, Schlautman said, won't be able to key in on a couple players as was the case last season.

"This year for teams, especially early on, they might not even know who our scorers are because it will change from game-to-game. I don't really see one girl who's probably going to average 15-20 a game. It's not really who we're going to be this year," Schlautman said. "I think it does help to make us dangerous. One night, it could be a Kamryn Behrns or an Avery (Couch) scoring down in the post really well and then other nights it could be Meagan (Jahde), Kambri (Andel), Emily Ewert, some of those other girls stepping up and scoring either off the dribble or from the outside."

David City opens the new season on Dec. 1 at Centennial. Four of its first five games will be on the road.

Before the start of last season, Schlautman said the players listed a goal of 15 wins and ended up finishing above that total. This year, a lot of the players listed 12 wins as the goal with the potential to surpass that.

"It's just a matter of girls buy into what their role should be is going to determine if we get to that 12, if we exceed it or if we just come up short," Schlautman said. "It'll depend on how much they buy in and keep working hard, which I know they're going to do that part."