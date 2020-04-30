American Legion cancels postseason

Kuhnel believed both the juniors and seniors could have successful campaigns.

"We were actually set up pretty good on both the juniors and seniors this year to make a pretty decent run," he said. "Things have to fall your way, of course. We have a lot of key players back on both teams. I really hope we can at least play some season. I just love the interaction with the kids. That’s probably the worst part of the whole thing."

Now all the Legion teams in the area can do is sit and wait to see if they'll get out on the diamond.

"The Legion has put a hold on any interaction with the kids face to face," Kuhnel said. "I haven’t even had a start of the season meeting yet. I’ve talked to a few of them, and they’re really disappointed; especially the kids where this was going to be their last year of playing legion baseball. They’re taking away their summer sport before it even starts.

"Most of these kids had their spring sports taken away from them and now we’re going to get rid of summer sports before they even start. I don’t know whether it’s right or wrong. They don’t ask me I guess. We have to go with what they decide. It’s a shame. I just wish they would have waited another month to make the decision."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

