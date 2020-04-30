American Legion cancels postseason

Many high school seniors have already had to deal with losing their spring sport season to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who play summer baseball took another kick to the gut last week.
The Nebraska American Legion canceled all area and state tournaments for Legion baseball, ending the title hopes of teams before the first game took place.
Though the season still remains intact, and may happen based on the governor's announcement of reopening many businesses and churches on May 4, it seems there won't be a trophy to play for when the season normally reaches playoff time in late July.
In a statement released online, the Legion said it's highest priority is the health of everyone involved.
The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee says it plans on holding as much of the season as possible and hopes local communities and regional areas will conduct their own tournaments.
What a possible season may look like still remains a mystery.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg's head coach Jeff Kuhnel said he wasn't surprised by the situation but was hoping for the decision to be made later.
"I don’t know if I didn’t expect it," he said. "I just wished they would have waited. I know you have to make decisions. That’s two months away yet. I kind of wish they would have waited until middle or late May to make a decision. If we’re going to be able to play, at least the boys had something to look forward to at the end of the season."
Teams also must have at least 14 days of practice before competing in games.
With no organized practices allowed in the state until at least May 31, the earliest games could begin is on June 15.
Legion baseball also can't push back the season too far with fall practices beginning in August. The NSAA also has bylaws that don't allow, without certain exceptions, other competitions in August as well.
Despite these hurdles, coaches indicated they would like to at least get a partial season.
"We’re all still hopeful," Kuhnel said. "Best case scenario in my opinion would be starting practice that first week of June. It’s mandated that you have to have two weeks of practice before you can play a game. Even if that’s the case, we’d still have half of June and all of July at least to play some games.
"That’s the reason I wish they would have waited. Even if they could have pushed the tournaments back a week, that would have at least given three weeks of season for the juniors going into districts. It is what it is. It’s not going to change now."
Although the decision wasn't a surprise to anyone, some don't completely understand why the decision was made.
Making the decision even more disappointing for SOS was the prospect of a successful season.
Kuhnel believed both the juniors and seniors could have successful campaigns.
"We were actually set up pretty good on both the juniors and seniors this year to make a pretty decent run," he said. "Things have to fall your way, of course. We have a lot of key players back on both teams. I really hope we can at least play some season. I just love the interaction with the kids. That’s probably the worst part of the whole thing."
Now all the Legion teams in the area can do is sit and wait to see if they'll get out on the diamond.
"The Legion has put a hold on any interaction with the kids face to face," Kuhnel said. "I haven’t even had a start of the season meeting yet. I’ve talked to a few of them, and they’re really disappointed; especially the kids where this was going to be their last year of playing legion baseball. They’re taking away their summer sport before it even starts.
"Most of these kids had their spring sports taken away from them and now we’re going to get rid of summer sports before they even start. I don’t know whether it’s right or wrong. They don’t ask me I guess. We have to go with what they decide. It’s a shame. I just wish they would have waited another month to make the decision."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!