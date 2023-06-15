COLUMBUS - Aquinas Catholic's Claire Wisnieski and Lacie Hartman and Blue River's Autumn Lindsley and Sierra Rhynalds competed in the Central Community College All-Star Softball game in Columbus on June 7.

Wisnieski, Rhynalds and Lindsley played on the Silver Team and Hartman played for the Green Team as the two squads played a pair of five-inning games with a home run derby in the middle.

Green overcame multi-run deficits in both games to win game one 5-3 and game two 3-2.

Hartman capped off a four-run fourth inning for Green with an RBI groundout to extend the lead to 5-3. Central City's Ava Steinke's RBI double and Grand Island's Jaidyn Walford's RBI single tied the game at 3-3.

A fielding error from Silver plated Scotus Central Catholic's Lindsay Ohnoutka with Hartman driving in a run on a grounder.

"It was my last softball game ever, so it was a weird feeling picking that up from fall ball but it was real exciting, real fun," Hartman said.

Green rallied late in game two, erasing a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the fourth on a Silver error and a Walford RBI single.

Silver loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth, but Green turned a 1-3-2 double play to escape unscathed. After a one-out single from Polk County's Roberta Hines, her Slammers teammate Sierra Boden lined a walk-off RBI double to seal a 3-2 victory.

"Lots of bragging rights for sure," Hartman said. "Going off into college and like Claire (Wisnieski), last game, the one game we played against each other I beat you. It'll carry on for sure."

Wisnieski reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a Green error to put Silver ahead 2-1 in the first inning of game one. She also drew a walk in the fifth inning but was left stranded on second base on a game-ending ground out.

In game two, she reached on an error.

"It was fun. One last go-around," Wisnieski said. "It was fun to compete against each other for once too."

The Monarch duo played a vital part in getting Aquinas to its second straight district final. Wisnieski hit .427 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 28 runs scored. In the outfield, Hartman recorded a .325 batting average with four homers and 20 RBIs.

"We started like barely making it through subdistricts our freshman year and finally made it to a district final, had a chance making it to state this last year," Wisnieski said. "Being a part of such a big program, being able to represent it is pretty cool."

Although they fell short of their ultimate goal of getting to the state tournament, Wisnieski and Hartman helped raise the profile of the Monarchs softball program.

The win total increased each season, from eight as freshmen, 10 as sophomores, 15 as juniors and 21 as seniors. It was Aquinas' most wins in a single season since it won 22 in 2018.

"It's really nice leaving a mark at Aquinas that's for sure," Hartman said. "We set the bar up high for the next couple of years, but I believe they can make it up there."

Lindsley started game one for Silver. The Blue River ace allowed a leadoff triple to Aurora's Eva Fahrnbruch. She would score on a ground out from Steinke.

From that point on, Lindsley dominated retiring eight straight hitters on three ground outs, two fly outs, two pop outs and one strikeout. She allowed a two-out double to North Bend's Madison Bishop, but Lindsley induced another ground out to end the inning.

"I know I'm not a speed pitcher so I informed the catcher ahead of time and told her I don't throw fast, but I can move it," Lindsley said. "Mix everything up, move as much as you want because I will hit it. We worked really good as a team calling all the pitches and me responding very well. I think that's what helped."

Lindsley drew a leadoff walk in game two in the top of the fifth in her trip on base.

"It was a lot of fun because I love pitching so much," Lindsley said. "It's my favorite position to play and I remember that very last game of my senior year pitching for the last time and once it was over, it was sad and I was like, 'Wow this is it.' I was then asked to be a part of the All-Star game and I was like, 'Yes! I get to do it again.'"

Lindsley pitched the last two seasons as Blue River's go-to pitcher. After battling injuries in her junior season, she was healthy this season leading the Panthers to 17 wins, their most since David City won 18 in 2004.

She started out going to a private school that didn't offer softball, so she only pitched for a travel team. That changed when she transferred to David City.

"I started working and it was like a lightbulb flicked. Something changed and I was able to have a lot more control than I used to have," Lindsley said. "We had a senior pitching at the time when I came as a sophomore and that was really intimidating because as the season progressed I became more of that starting pitcher and took on that role. Ever since then, I've been starting which has been an amazing experience. I've been very fortunate to be able to continue to grow and continue to master all of my pitches along the way."

Along with her for the ride was battery mate Sierra Rhynalds.

"I would say that Autumn (Lindsley) was like my partner in crime. She definitely is always a pick-me-up. She's always happy and making me feel better. Me and her have made such a great bond over these two years," Rhynalds said. "We know what to say when each other's down. If I'm having a bad game, she'll always pick me up. If she's getting frustrated, I can pick her up. I just think we grew together a lot because we've played with each other for so long. I think we made a really good team."

Rhynalds finished as one of the top run producers on the team as Blue River hit .354 as a team and averaged 7.9 runs per game this season.

"I think my junior year was definitely when everything clicked. I played a bit my sophomore year at third base. That was good, but my hitting really wasn't coming around the best," Rhynalds said. "During my junior year, I really think I settled down, I really focused and everything starting clicking for me. I started hitting doubles. I was not going so frustrated with myself. I was having fun and enjoying it."

Rhynalds also played basketball and track and field at East Butler. She capped her career with a trip to the state track and field meet, qualifying in the shot put event.

"The four years at East Butler were amazing. As an athlete, I struggled last year in track. Throughout the season I did well, but conference was a heartbreaker for me. With softball, it's been an amazing program all four years. It's really been a ride. It was really tough to leave. Everyone is just so amazing," Rhynalds said. "Throughout the four years, I really grew as an athlete trying to make my impact and trying to be a good teammate to everybody. People were teaching me things and I got to teach people things. It was just a really good experience. I'm really happy with how I've grown as an athlete."

All-Star volleyball

On Thursday, David City senior Avery Couch and Shelby-Rising City senior Liberty Baker competed in CCC's All-Star Volleyball game at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Baker played on the winning Green team playing primarily in the back row. She finished the match as one of the top diggers to go with two kills.

On the Silver team, Couch spiked seven kills and stuffed one shot.

Green won the first three sets 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22. Silver claimed the fourth and final set 26-24.