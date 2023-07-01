Recent Aquinas Catholic graduate Ava Hilger has accomplished a lot in her athletic career and now she hopes to accomplish more.

Hilger signed with the College of Saint Mary (CSM) to compete in both track and volleyball for the Flames. She also plans on studying occupational therapy at CSM.

"I mean, it's amazing I couldn't imagine more. I can't imagine it working out better than how it did," Hilger said. "I never really thought to myself that doing two sports was an option. I'm just going to try it and see how it goes but I'm excited and thankful."

The ability to do both sports was the deciding factor for Hilger on the recruitment trail.

"I was looking into Mount Marty, Doane and a few NAI schools but not too many for volleyball," Hilger said. "For track, there were quite a few other schools interested but St. Mary would allow me to do both."

The path for both sports took many different courses but the two paths now converge at CSM.

"I've been playing volleyball since I was probably in first grade, so to be able to continue after high school just means a lot to keep going and keep using my talent," Hilger said. "In track, freshman year was ruined by COVID. My sophomore year, I fractured my foot and after that full experience happened, I knew that I was going to do track in college, just because of how sad it was to miss out on those seasons."

After missing much of her first two seasons in track Hilger was able to bounce back and earn three state medals in trips her junior and senior seasons.

"It was a different environment than anything I'd ever been to before," Hilger said. "I think that kind of got me my junior year but I used it as a learning experience and I definitely felt more confident my senior year at state. I just think being there twice gives me a lot of good experience and confidence for the future."

In the two trips to state, Hilger was able to earn medals in the 100 in both years including a sixth-place finish her senior year. Her third medal came in the 400 relay with the team placing third following the group missing state Hilger's junior season.

"It was a great moment for the whole relay team. We had three seniors on it this year, it was just a really heartfelt situation," Hilger said. "We're all just really thankful that we made it to state and that we ended up getting third, it was awesome."

In volleyball, Hilger had a number of coaches and the Monarchs finished her senior season with a 9-22 record.

"Volleyball at my high school has always been a little rough," Hilger said. "It was just a different experience than most high school players get but I'm thankful for it because I feel like it made me a more versatile player."

An important key to Hilger's success in high school was her track coach Tony Smith.

"I'm very proud of Ava, she definitely deserves the opportunity to play at the next level," Smith said. "She's going to do both volleyball and track and you don't see that very often at the next level. She's very dynamic, very versatile in that regard. She's very explosive and just has a really good attitude about things. She knows when to work hard, and she knows when to pull back and to be a great teammate. I think she's going to do well."

Despite only having two full seasons on the track team Hilger was able to leave an impression on the program.

"She's definitely among the top athletes that we've had come through Aquinas in that regard where she excels in two sports at a really high level," Smith said. "I always enjoy kids that take their craft seriously and use it as a vehicle to better themselves."

Smith was also able to leave an impression on Hilger as an athlete.

"Coach Smith is just amazing, I've had a number of different injuries and just ups and downs throughout my track career, and he's been very understanding," Hilger said. "He's still there, he pushes me every day in practice, and I'd say he's one of the bigger people who pushed me to continue my track career in college, so I'm thankful to have him as a coach."

With Hilger's time as an Aquinas student and athlete being over now, she is able to look back at her time as a Monarch in a positive way.

"It was a great high school experience, I wouldn't change it for anything else," Hilger said. "I think it made me into the person I am today and I'll just forever be thankful for it."