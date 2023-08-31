The Aquinas Catholic softball team continued its strong start to the 2023 season with two wins on Saturday.

Aquinas took part in the West Point GACC Invite and started the day with a 12-1 win over Tekamah Herman.

In the win, the Monarchs posted 10 hits as a team including two from Maddie Vandenberg, Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Brookelynn Banholzer. Bohuslavsky also had a team-high three RBIs.

Brooklyn Stutzman earned the win in the circle for the Monarchs after pitching seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight batters.

The Monarchs would then best Guardian Angel Central Catholic 4-0 where the team finished with four hits and Stutzman finished with another win. Stutzman pitched for six innings and only allowed three walks and a hit, she also recorded 11 strikeouts.

Aquinas would drop the third and final game of the day in a 7-4 loss to Bishop Neumann.

In the loss, Aquinas' offense finished with four hits including two from Bianca Romshek. Vandenberg led the team with two RBIs.

Stutzman would pitch all five innings for the Monarchs and finish with the loss after all seven runs on six hits and five walks.

With the 2-1 record over the weekend, Aquinas now sits at 5-2 overall. The Monarchs were also in action on Tuesday against Schuyler (after print deadline) and their next game is set for today, Aug. 31 in the Twin River Triangular starting at 5 p.m.

Blue River softball

The Blue River Panthers played in three games over the weekend during the NEN Invite.

Blue River finished with a 1-2 record on Saturday and fell to 2-6 overall. The Panthers started play with a 12-3 loss to Pierce.

In the loss, Pierce outhit the Panthers 5-4. Meagan Jahde finished with two hits in two attempts and Rylie Carter had an RBI double.

The Panthers finished with three errors and allowed 10 walks.

"Tough to win when we give up so many free bases," Panther coach Greg Jahde said.

Blue River would then go on to beat Oneill 9-7 with Abby Lindsley earning the win in the pitching circle.

Jayden Hayes and Danica Watts led the way on offense after Hayes finished with two hits and two RBIs, Watts had three RBIs on a double.

In the final game, Blue River would fall 9-0 to Logan View-Scribner.

The Panthers finished with four hits but couldn't bring any runs in.

"It came down to not being able to get anything going offensively," Greg said.

Blue River competed against Southern/Diller-Odell on Monday and Highway 91 on Tuesday (after print deadline). Their next game is today, Aug. 31, at Lakeview starting at 6:30 p.m.