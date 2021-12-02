Aquinas boys basketball hopes early growing pains lead to end-of-year results

Aquinas Catholic begins a transition from a successful senior class to a young squad this year. The Class of 2021 recorded four double-digit win seasons and earned the program a trip to a district final in 2020.

Now, head coach Trevor Weiss prepares for the upcoming season with a young squad. After some sloppiness in the first few practices, he said the Monarchs have been a lot sharper as the team looks to build chemistry.

"They're going through some growing pains right now," Weiss said. "They're very inexperienced, so they've been making mistakes in the first week of practice, but the second week, they've been doing a lot better, a lot sharper."

As the Monarchs prepare for Friday's season opener at Raymond Central, Weiss admitted that he doesn't know quite yet what the lineup will look like. Until the guys prove it in game situations, it's hard to identify the best options. His main message to the team is to trust the process.

"It could go good or could go bad, so we just keep telling them we've got to keep going 100%, staying positive with each other because we can really grow a lot this season," Weiss said. "Hopefully, we can grow a lot and are playing our best basketball at the end of the year."

Aquinas is looking to build on the success it generated in 2019-20 when the Monarchs reached a district final. But making that kind of a step isn't an overnight process. For Weiss, it's all about growing as a team and not getting too high or too low based on wins and losses..

"It's an unknown right now. We're very inexperienced, so we don't know how the first couple games will go before Christmas, but we just always need to look at ourselves on the team and not look at the scoreboard," he said. "You just need to look at yourself, what do we need to work on and hopefully, we can make those adjustments throughout the year."

Aquinas' playing style will look different this year. After the graduation of several that provided a presence down low, including Rylan Chromy and Peyton Davis, the Monarchs will look to spread the floor and drive the ball to the rim. Aquinas will also switch defenses, going from a zone to a man-to-man.

As the Monarchs continue to adapt to each other and the system, Weiss is preaching patience. The Monarchs may take their lumps and work through the ups and downs, but it's important to look at the big picture.

"We always tell them not to look at the scoreboard, because a lot of times we might play well, but a team might be just better skillwise against us," Weiss said. "If we're playing well against them, that's all we care about. We've just got to look at ourselves and how we're playing and not the scoreboard."

The main area of focus in practice is giving 100% in every drill. Establishing effort and desire is a must for a group that, physically, will face challenges.

"We're very young, but we're also very small, so we just implore our kids you always have to go 100% and get after the other team, because if we just sit back and aren't aggressive with it, then I think a lot of teams could just do whatever they want against us since we're very small," Weiss said. "We've just implored them to keep going 100% every drill to make each other better, and I think we've been doing that so far."

Weiss said he's spoken with the juniors and seniors on the team about picking up the younger players when mistakes happen. He said he thinks the upperclassmen are ready to lead and set the example.

As for goals this season, Weiss is strictly focused on the team's growth. Whatever the record looks like at the end, if there's constant improvement throughout, then it's been a success.

"We're not looking towards getting wins right away. We want to win, obviously, but we want to work towards the end of the year playing our best basketball at the end of the year," Weiss said. "We don't want to lose games and then just keep getting worse and worse because we aren't winning games. We want to keep building off those games so you get better and better by the end of the year, so when we come to subdistricts, hopefully, we're playing our best basketball and giving it our best shot to try to win subdistricts."

