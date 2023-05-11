Aquinas Catholic's Bryant Stouffer led the Monarch boys in the Fremont Archbishop Bergan Invite by winning two of the five golds for the boys.

Stouffer finished with gold in the 100 and 200. In the 100, he finished the race in 10.87 seconds to claim the top spot. Stouffer finished the 200 in 23.14 seconds to take his second top spot of the day.

The Aquinas boys would add three more golds to Stouffer's two by taking first in the 110 hurdles, 400 relay and 401 relay.

Lucas Sellers won gold in the 110 hurdles by finishing the race in 15.87 seconds.

The 400 team finished the race in 45.62 seconds as Sellers, AJ Oltmer, Lydon DeWispelare and Stouffer all took part in the event.

The final gold went to Josiah Brezina, Tyler Kastl, Brady Junck and Calib Svoboda in the 401 relay. The four finished with a time of 52.68 seconds.

The Aquinas boys would also add three more top three finishes.

The first two came in the pole vault with Marcus Krivanek and Timothy Duke tying for second. The two each finished with a mark of 11-06.

The final top three spot went to Garett Novacek in the high jump. Novacek finished with a lead of 6-00 in the event to take silver.

The Aquinas girls finished with 15 top three finishes including three golds.

The first gold went to Bianca Romshek in the triple jump after she finished the event with a mark of 32-10. She also took third in the 800 with a time of 2:34.89.

The second gold went to Gianna Frasher in the 1600. Gianna finished with a time of 5:34.09.

Gianna also claimed silver in the 3200 with a time of 12:57.75.

The final gold went to Jocelyn Stara, Ava Hilger, Lilly Collins and Veronica Reimers in the 400 relay. The four finished the race in 51.21 seconds.

Hilger also took second in the 100 with a time of 12.60 seconds and Reimers took third in the 200 in 27.81 seconds.

In the pole vault, Sydni Svoboda and Avery Oltmer took second and third respectively. Sydni finished with a mark of 9-00 and Avery had a mark of 8-00.

Claire Wisnieski took third in the shot put with a toss of 33-10.

In the 100 hurdles, Miriam Frasher took silver in 15.80 seconds. She also took second in the 400 with a time of 1:03.54.

Miriam's day wasn't over as she also added a silver in the 300 hurdles after completing the race in 47.60 seconds.

The final two top three finishes went to the 1600 relay and 401 team.

The 1600 team of Stara, Hilger, Romshek and Miriam took third with a time of 4:27.55.

The 401 team finished the race at 1:02.09 with Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Karmen Karpisek, Antonia Wachal and Wisnieski taking third.

The Monarch track team's next meet is set for Thursday with Aquinas competing at David City for districts.