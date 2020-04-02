Aquinas boys eye top 10 at state

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field features 35 athletes on the roster in 2020. That group believes it has what it takes for a top-10 spot at the state meet.

In order to accomplish this goal, Aquinas will need its seven returning state qualifiers to take a step up and fill bigger roles. Other contributors must also be identified.

Aquinas has a roster full of upperclassmen with 16 juniors and seniors.

"We have nice numbers, with 35 boys out," head coach Ron Mimick said. "Team scoring strengths seem to be in the jumps, middle distance, hurdles and distance. We hope to peak and finish in the top two of teams at districts while qualifying a handful of athletes to state. We could put together several solid relay teams."

Having success in districts is nothing new to the Monarchs. Aquinas has won district titles 18 times including five out of the last six years. The Monarchs finished second in 2016.

Aquinas also has a history of success at the state championships.

