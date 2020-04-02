Aquinas boys eye top 10 at state

Editor's Note: Although the 2020 spring sports season is on hold and seems unlikely, the Banner-Press will continue to present stories on our local teams in the hopes that there will be events to cover eventually.
Aquinas Catholic boys track and field features 35 athletes on the roster in 2020. That group believes it has what it takes for a top-10 spot at the state meet.
In order to accomplish this goal, Aquinas will need its seven returning state qualifiers to take a step up and fill bigger roles. Other contributors must also be identified.
Aquinas has a roster full of upperclassmen with 16 juniors and seniors.
"We have nice numbers, with 35 boys out," head coach Ron Mimick said. "Team scoring strengths seem to be in the jumps, middle distance, hurdles and distance. We hope to peak and finish in the top two of teams at districts while qualifying a handful of athletes to state. We could put together several solid relay teams."
Having success in districts is nothing new to the Monarchs. Aquinas has won district titles 18 times including five out of the last six years. The Monarchs finished second in 2016.
Aquinas also has a history of success at the state championships.
The Monarchs won a state championship in 2005 and have finished runner up in 1979, 2004, 2015 and 2016. Aquinas has finished in the top 10 at state 12 times, the last being 2016.
Returning state qualifiers for Aquinas are junior Brian Cech, junior Payton Davis, junior Keegan Lavicky, junior Kyle Napier, sophomore John Prochaska, senior Travis Roh and senior Braden Smith.
Napier placed fourth in the high jump after clearing 6-feet, 2 inches and has medaled in the event each of the past two years. The 3200 relay returns all four members, Lavicky, Cech, Smith and Davis.
Davis placed fifth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:16.93. He too has been a regular state scorer, winning medals in the 1600 and 3200 as a freshman and a sophomore. He was fifth in the 1600 in 2019, finishing in 4:37.53.
Davis and Smith both ran in the open 800.
Aquinas returns three out of four on the 400-meter relay - Napier, Roh and Prochaska. That team placed sixth at state.
Senior Caden Kozisek also returns after being hurt last year. Mimick said he is expecting him to have a big year.
