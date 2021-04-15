Aquinas boys finish first at home invite

The Aquinas boys track and field team had 12 gold medals en route to a team win at its own tournament on April 5.
Track Coach Ron Mimick said many of the athletes set their own individual records at the Aquinas Invite and came through with those in a host of impressive performances.
“Lots of personal bests due to improvement and good weather,” he said, adding that distance, hurdles, jumps and sprint relays continue to be Aquinas’ strengths.
Payton Davis took first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 34.27 seconds. Davis also finished in the top spot in the 3200 (10:00.56).
Jake Witter took first in the 110 hurdles (16.35). John Prochaska placed third in the same event (17.77). Witter finished first in the 300 hurdles (41.26) while Prochaska wasn’t far behind in second (42.58).
The 400-meter relay team of Kyle Napier, Prochaska, Michael Andel and Caleb Thege won gold in 45.30 seconds.
Later, Thege and Prochaska paired up with Witter and Jude Yindrick for the 1600 relay and scored another event win in 3:43.05.
Zander Kavan, Jeremy Drozda, Luke Reiter and Xavier Fiala filled out the 3200 relay team and crossed the line in first in 9:43.56.
In the high jump, Kyle Napier took first with a distance of 6 feet, 2.50 inches.
Josh Uhrmacher wound up in the top spot in the shot put (42-0.00).
Thege was first in the long jump (19.6.00) while Curtis Humlicek and Andel took second and fourth, respectively (19-2.50 and 17-3.50).
Ben Shonka was first in the pole vault (13-6.). Hunter Stutzman, Timothy Duke, Zach Zitek and Colin Hough placed third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the same event. The first three all reached 10 feet and were separated only on successful attempts and misses. Hough reached 8-6.
Yindrick was first in the triple jump (41-1.00). Napier and Humlicek finished in fourth and fifth, respectively (38-9.25 and 38-4.00).
Yindrick was the runner-up in the 100 (12.00). Humlicek, Thege and Andel finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the same event (12.20, 12.21 and 12.25).
Yindrick took third in the 200 (23.79) while Andel was fifth (24.55).
In the 400, Keegan Lavicky placed third (57.53) and Luke Reiter ended up in fifth (58.17).
Uhrmacher, Reilly Miller and Luke Schmitt finished in third, fourth and sixth, respectively (111-11, 107-02 and 101-07).
Fiala finished fourth in the 3200 (12:03.82) while Terrance Wachal was fifth (12:06.87).
Wachel finished sixth in the 1600 (5:39.38).
Mimick singled out seniors Witter in the hurdles and Yindrick in the jumps as “taking big steps.”
He said the team will use its upcoming practices to refine some events.
“We hope to get a week of practice to improve all our techniques from running, hurdling, throwing (to) jumping,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.