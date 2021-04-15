Aquinas boys finish first at home invite

The Aquinas boys track and field team had 12 gold medals en route to a team win at its own tournament on April 5.

Track Coach Ron Mimick said many of the athletes set their own individual records at the Aquinas Invite and came through with those in a host of impressive performances.

“Lots of personal bests due to improvement and good weather,” he said, adding that distance, hurdles, jumps and sprint relays continue to be Aquinas’ strengths.

Payton Davis took first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 34.27 seconds. Davis also finished in the top spot in the 3200 (10:00.56).

Jake Witter took first in the 110 hurdles (16.35). John Prochaska placed third in the same event (17.77). Witter finished first in the 300 hurdles (41.26) while Prochaska wasn’t far behind in second (42.58).

The 400-meter relay team of Kyle Napier, Prochaska, Michael Andel and Caleb Thege won gold in 45.30 seconds.

Later, Thege and Prochaska paired up with Witter and Jude Yindrick for the 1600 relay and scored another event win in 3:43.05.

Zander Kavan, Jeremy Drozda, Luke Reiter and Xavier Fiala filled out the 3200 relay team and crossed the line in first in 9:43.56.