Aquinas boys third at Boone Central Invite

The Aquinas boys track and field team finished in a close third place April 13 at the Boone Central Invite.
The Monarchs had an overall score of 136 while the tourney hosts were the runners-up with 137.5 while Pierce won the meet at 197.5
Coach Ron Mimick said he was happy with the results as many of the athletes showed improvement at the invite.
“Good overall meet with 26 personal bests in the individual events alone,” Mimick said.
Ben Shonka finished in first place in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches. Kyle Napier added a second gold medal when he took first in the high jump at 6-4.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Jake Witter placed first with a time of 15.50 seconds. He also finished in the top spot in the 300 hurdles at 41.15 seconds.
Payton Davis wound up first in the 3200 with a time of 9 minutes, 49.44 seconds while Terrance Wachal was fifth, clocking in at 11 minutes, 31.40 seconds.
Jude Yindrick took second in the 400 with a time of 53.84 seconds. He was also the runner-up in the triple jump with a distance of 41-1 while Curtis Humlicek wound up fourth at 39-4.
Davis wound up in second in the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 58.03 seconds. In the long jump, Caleb Thege placed third at 19-7 and Humlicek finished in sixth at 18-9.
Josh Uhrmacher took third in the shot put on a throw of 43-11. Luke Schmitt placed sixth in the same event at 38-5.
Michael Andel, Yindrick, Napier and Thege paired up for the 100 relay and took third, clocking in at 45.66 seconds.
Thege and Napier later paired up with Witter and Yindrick in the 400 relay and finished in fourth place with a time of 3 minutes, 34.26 seconds.
In the 800 relay, the team of Jeremy Drozda, Luke Reiter, Xavier Fiala and Zander Kavan won bronze at 9 minutes, 34.22 seconds.
In the discus throw, Uhrmacher finished in fourth place on a mark of 129-2 while Reilly Miller ended up in sixth at 119-5.
Fiala took fifth in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes, 12.10 seconds. Hunter Stutzman placed sixth in the pole vault at 10-6.
Aquinas also battled against Lakeview, Scotus and Schuyler. Mimick said he was impressed with Witter in the hurdles.
“(It was) good competition with the five class B schools who had a lot of good performers,” Mimick said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.