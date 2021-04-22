Aquinas boys third at Boone Central Invite

The Aquinas boys track and field team finished in a close third place April 13 at the Boone Central Invite.

The Monarchs had an overall score of 136 while the tourney hosts were the runners-up with 137.5 while Pierce won the meet at 197.5

Coach Ron Mimick said he was happy with the results as many of the athletes showed improvement at the invite.

“Good overall meet with 26 personal bests in the individual events alone,” Mimick said.

Ben Shonka finished in first place in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches. Kyle Napier added a second gold medal when he took first in the high jump at 6-4.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Jake Witter placed first with a time of 15.50 seconds. He also finished in the top spot in the 300 hurdles at 41.15 seconds.

Payton Davis wound up first in the 3200 with a time of 9 minutes, 49.44 seconds while Terrance Wachal was fifth, clocking in at 11 minutes, 31.40 seconds.