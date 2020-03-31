Aquinas Catholic boys basketball: Monarchs showed toughness time and again

Toughness is a term often overused and not accurately applied. But in a season that included comeback wins, a subdistrict final upset and a trip to the district final, Aquinas boys basketball certainly earned that moniker.
In the Centennial Conference, there's no other option.
The Monarchs battled their way to a 13-12 record in a schedule that included 13 opponents that finished with winning records, an eventual state champion, two state runners-up, a state tournament team and two district finalists.
Maybe the biggest example of toughness came when Aquinas Catholic upset North Bend Central in the C1-5 subdistrict championship, winning 53-52 to clinch a spot in the district finals. North Bend had been ranked No. 2 almost the entire season and had only lost one game.
The Monarchs, though not exactly a team built on offense, nonetheless traded blows with the Tigers, led almost the entire night and didn't flinch when North Bend tied it in the final minutes.
"You know as a coach, you can’t really teach toughness to players," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "They either have it or they don’t. This group had toughness. I felt there were moments this season where we could have folded and just given up, whether it was during games or practices, but this group responded every time."
The Monarchs had to recover from multiple losing skids, losing three straight at the end of December and three straight to begin February.
After the three-straight losses to open February, Aquinas won four in a row including the subdistrict title.
The Monarchs showed toughness in games against Twin River, Clarkson/Leigh and Columbus Scotus, erasing fourth-quarter deficits in all three to find wins in the final moments.
In total, Aquinas won five games in which it trailed in the second half and came back to win - Scotus, Twin River, Clarkson/Leigh, Nebraska City Lourdes and North Bend Central.
Add in a couple of buzzer beaters and there were enough memories fill multiple seasons. Wins over Twin River and Clarkson/Leigh included go-ahead buckets in the last minute and key stops on the defensive end.
The victory against Nebraska City Lourdes was another game that fit the theme of 'never say die.'
Aquinas trailed by four points with a minute and a half remaining and looked to be in trouble, but two stops and two layups tied the game up.
The Monarchs had the last shot and drew up a play with one second remaining to win on a buzzer beater.
"All of those games were road games, and to win games on the road like that is pretty special," Weiss said. "Also, winning our subdistrict final against North Bend Central to secure a spot in substate was a big highlight for our team. Seeing the excitement that the guys had and knowing that they accomplished our team goal for this year was pretty special to see; big win for our program."
Braden Smith and Caden Kozisek led the team as the two seniors on the squad.
Rylan Chromy and Kyle Napier returned as starters from last year's team and Payton Davis, Caden Kozisek, Keegan Lavicky, Brian Cech, Tylen Jakub, Caleb Thege, and Jake Witter stepped up to fill big roles.
"I think the three players that started a year ago, Rylan Chromy, Kyle Napier, and Braden Smith, really took a big step this year," Weiss said. "We knew that they had to take a bigger role, whether it was scoring, rebounding, etc., and they did just that.
"But the other three players that were on varsity and didn’t get any playing time the year before had to step up as well. Payton Davis, Caden Kozisek, and Keegan Lavicky did that. To see those six players step up into those roles and accept them is really great to see as a coach."
Cech, Jakub and Caleb Thege didn't play on varsity last year, but earned their spot, contributing in a big way.
"Brian Cech, Tylen Jakub, Caleb Thege, and Jake Witter really stepped up this year," Weiss said. "Was it a surprise? Yes and no. Yes because this was their first year being on varsity and it’s always hard to step up in that role with no varsity experience before. But, I also would say I wasn’t surprised since all of them have significant varsity roles in other sports whether it was football, cross country, or track. Having those roles in other sports really helped them with their role on the basketball floor."
Aquinas will lose Kozisek and Smith to graduation but will bring everyone else back and look to build off of one great ride.
"On paper we are returning a lot of players that have varsity experience," Weiss said. "After our district final lost to Auburn, I told the players that are returning that they need to really work hard in the summer.
"If they keep taking the necessary steps in the summer and really challenge themselves and others, we can be a team that can get back to substate and be playing for a chance to get to Lincoln."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
