Aquinas Catholic boys basketball: Monarchs showed toughness time and again

Braden Smith and Caden Kozisek led the team as the two seniors on the squad.

Rylan Chromy and Kyle Napier returned as starters from last year's team and Payton Davis, Caden Kozisek, Keegan Lavicky, Brian Cech, Tylen Jakub, Caleb Thege, and Jake Witter stepped up to fill big roles.

"I think the three players that started a year ago, Rylan Chromy, Kyle Napier, and Braden Smith, really took a big step this year," Weiss said. "We knew that they had to take a bigger role, whether it was scoring, rebounding, etc., and they did just that.

"But the other three players that were on varsity and didn’t get any playing time the year before had to step up as well. Payton Davis, Caden Kozisek, and Keegan Lavicky did that. To see those six players step up into those roles and accept them is really great to see as a coach."

Cech, Jakub and Caleb Thege didn't play on varsity last year, but earned their spot, contributing in a big way.