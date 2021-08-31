AQUINAS CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR - ROWDY TRUKSA

"That was pretty rough. The toughest part was being laid up for so long. I couldn't really work out or get better," he said. "I couldn't walk for about a month to let my meniscus heal, so that took a lot of time off not being able to train and everything. That was difficult. Obviously, it took forever to get back with physical therapy and everything so it just took a long time."

Truksa said the toughest part of rehabbing from the injuries was the competitions he was slated to miss the rest of the high school sports season.

"I missed out on the Class B state powerlifting. I had a pretty good chance of doing good on that," he said. "I was on track to break four state records in powerlifting. I also couldn't do track or wrestling."

The whole experience put everything in perspective for him.

"It taught me to not take everything for granted," Truksa said. "You never know when your last play is going to be. Go 100% while you can."

Off the gridiron, Truksa enjoys hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and working on cars with his father.

He enjoys the escape the outdoors provide.

"You're just kind of out and outside," Truksa said. "It's kind of peaceful and quiet."