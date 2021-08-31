AQUINAS CATHOLIC SUPER SENIOR - ROWDY TRUKSA

David City Aquinas Catholic defensive lineman Rowdy Truksa has always wanted to play on defense.
"I like hitting people and chasing the ball handler," he said. "My favorite part is running around, firing off the ball and hitting people."
Opposing offenses felt Truksa's presence last season. He was second on the team with 81 tackles and led the Monarchs with 12 tackles for loss.
Despite the numbers he's put up, he said he believes there's untapped potential.
"I haven't exceeded my expectations," Truksa said. "I'm always looking to get better, better myself and help others become better by leading them, too."
While he doesn't see himself as a superstar, his impact on the Monarchs was evident. The team allowed just 14.6 points per game last season. Aquinas went 7-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class C2 playoffs. Truksa's side of the ball limited three offenses to seven points or fewer and produced one shutout.
"I think our team works together well and we just all work together to get the job done," Truksa said.
Being in the trenches is tough business, and Truksa has had his share of injuries. In his sophomore season, he injured his left knee. Last year in the playoffs against Ord, Truksa was on the receiving end of a blindside hit. The hit resulted in a torn ACL, torn meniscus and a dislocated kneecap.
"That was pretty rough. The toughest part was being laid up for so long. I couldn't really work out or get better," he said. "I couldn't walk for about a month to let my meniscus heal, so that took a lot of time off not being able to train and everything. That was difficult. Obviously, it took forever to get back with physical therapy and everything so it just took a long time."
Truksa said the toughest part of rehabbing from the injuries was the competitions he was slated to miss the rest of the high school sports season.
"I missed out on the Class B state powerlifting. I had a pretty good chance of doing good on that," he said. "I was on track to break four state records in powerlifting. I also couldn't do track or wrestling."
The whole experience put everything in perspective for him.
"It taught me to not take everything for granted," Truksa said. "You never know when your last play is going to be. Go 100% while you can."
Off the gridiron, Truksa enjoys hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and working on cars with his father.
He enjoys the escape the outdoors provide.
"You're just kind of out and outside," Truksa said. "It's kind of peaceful and quiet."
As his senior season fast approaches, Truksa is setting lofty expectations before he rides off into the sunset.