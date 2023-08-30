Aquinas Catholic, David City and East Butler competed at Thursday's East Butler Invite at Timber Point Lake in Brainard.

Tigers senior Reese Kozisek posted the best finish, placing fourth in the girls race with a time of 26 minutes and 33 seconds. Palmyra's Hailey Hentgen won gold crossing the line at 22:59.

Monarchs sophomore Lydia Meysenburg crossed the finish line a second behind Kozisek for a sixth-place finish. David City's Brylee Wiedel rounded out the top 10 with a mark of 27:41.

Also earning medals in the girls was East Butler juniors Malorie Spatz and Nevayla Hilton. They finished 12th and 13th, respectively, as the Tigers finished third as a team.

Aquinas' Katie Burwell medaled in her first cross country meet, placing 15th with a time of 29:29.

In the boys race, Scouts senior Keaton Kloke posted the sixth-fastest time with a mark of 21:43. Raymond Central's Landon Lubischer won the race at 20:31.

Two Monarchs and Tigers claimed medals on Thursday. Aquinas' Finley Zook finished in seventh with a time of 21:51 and Timothy Duke placed ninth at 22:47. As a team, the Monarchs finished in third.

"Finley Zook had the race of his career and is setting a high bar," Aquinas head coach John Svec said. "Senior Timothy Duke ran tough for a nice medal."

East Butler's Anthony Sesemann and Chance Rohda rounded out the podium finishing in 14th and 15th, respectively.

All three teams will run in their second meet of the season on Thursday. Aquinas will compete in Seward at the Concordia University Invite, David City head to the Schuyler Invite and East Butler will run in Beemer for the Wisner-Pilger Invite.