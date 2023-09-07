The Monarchs of Aquinas Catholic continue their search for a win after a loss to visiting Cedar Catholic on Sept. 1.

The two teams were tied at 13 heading into the fourth until Cedar scored 12 points in the final quarter to win 25-13.

"Still playing hard, fell behind 13-0, tied it up 13-13, Cedar scored their last TD with a minute left to ice the game," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick.

Cedar outgained the Monarchs 310-202 with 237 yards on the ground.

Aquinas finished with 115 yards on the ground being led by Kurtis Baer's 75 yards. Jakob Kavan finished with 87 yards through the air and added two passing touchdowns.

"Kurtis Baer ran well at fullback again," Mimick said. "Jacob Kavan threw the ball well."

On defense, Lydon DeWispelare led the Monarchs with 14 tackles, Baer had 12 and Jacon Moravec tied with Marcus Krivanek with nine.

"Linebackers Lydon DeWispelare, Kurtis Baer and Jacob Moravec played well," Mimick said. "Our defensive backs played well in coverage."

Aquinas falls to 0-2 and has a week to prepare to play at Lincoln-Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m.

"Looking forward to a good week of practice in order to keep improving," Mimick said.

In 2022, Aquinas fell 20-13 to Lincoln-Lutheran to start the year 0-3.

David City football

The Scouts also sit at 0-2 after a 47-0 loss at Battle Creek.

The two teams only played the first two quarters with David City allowing 164 yards on the ground and 152 through the air in the loss.

David City will look to win their first game of the season on Friday at Syracuse with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The two teams faced off last year with Syracuse winning 29-7.

Shelby-Rising City football

The Huskies continue their hot start to the 2023 season after earning a 50-14 win over Mead.

Shelby-Rising City also won 48-0 in Week 1 over Heartland.

In the Week 2 win, Shelby-Rising City led 20-14 at the half and scored 30 points in the final two quarters.

The Huskies finished with 357 yards on the ground with Gabe Dutton-Mofford recording 225 rushing yards. Dutton-Mofford also finished with five touchdowns on the day.

Logan Lindsley was second on the team with 62. He also added 15 yards in the air.

Mead was held to 112 yards. The Husky defense also recorded six sacks as a team and forced three turnovers.

Dalton Pokorney led the Huskies with nine tackles on the night.

Shelby-Rising City will look to improve to 3-0 on Friday with Arcadia/Loup City coming to town at 7 p.m. The Huskies won the meeting in 2022 50-22.

East Butler Football

The Tigers bounced back from a 42-24 loss to Nebraska Lutheran to start the season with a 56-6 win over Omaha Christian Academy.

East Butler started strong with 48 first-half points and held the Eagles to zero in the first two quarters.

The East Butler offense put up 314 yards in the win including 291 on the ground. Rocco Hageman finished with a team-high 128 yards, he also had two touchdowns.

Ryan Sullivan and Dylan Klement finished second and third on the team with 84 and 80 rushing yards, respectively. Sullivan had three touchdowns on the ground and Klement added one.

Sullivan also had 23 yards through the air and finished with one passing touchdown.

Zane Miller led the team with 11 tackles and Logan Buresh added nine. Omaha Christian Academy was held to just 93 by the Tiger defense.

The Tigers are now 1-1 and will play against High Plains on Friday at 7 p.m. High Plains got the best of East Butler in 2022 and won 57-14.