Aquinas' defense, run game sets tone in opener

Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas Catholic running back and linebacker Michael Andel was ready to face another team after a long buildup to the season.
The Monarchs return several starters on both sides of the ball and are looking to advance past the quarterfinals following a fifth straight loss in that round last fall. Friday at home, the journey began with Wahoo Neumann.
"It feels great to finally hit someone, to play against someone actually," Andel said.
Andel was the most productive player on the field with 21 carries, 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to a team-high 10 tackles in the Monarchs' 27-0 win.
The senior two-way player opened the scoring in the second quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run. It capped off a 58-yard drive for Aquinas.
In the second half, Andel punched in two more scores on a one-yard dive with 6:37 left in the third and a six-yard scamper with 5:50 remaining in the fourth.
Andel credited his offensive line for setting up running lanes.
"It's great (to run behind the O-line). They block really good," he said. "You just have to follow the blocks and you're good there."
It wasn't a clean start for the Monarchs. They fumbled the ball three times, including two on the first two offensive possessions. The Cavaliers recovered one of the three but the defense stood up and pushed back.
The offense grew into the game beginning in the second quarter. After Andel scored, Curtis Humlicek scored on a 34-yard run with 1:52 left in the first half to give the Monarchs a 13-0 lead after the kick was missed.
Andel's added his two other scoring runs in the second half, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth.
In total, Aquinas outgained Wahoo Neumann 337-155 as the Monarchs rushed for 275 yards. Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said the offense looked pretty good.
"I know there's a few internal mistakes that I saw on the film, but overall I think we played well," Mimick said. "Our pass protection was pretty solid. We did have to scramble a couple times, but not bad overall."
Defensively, the Monarchs stymied the Cavaliers' offense. Neumann averaged just two yards per carry and threw for just 101 yards on 14 completions.
Rowdy Truksa had nine tackles, two for loss, Paul Buresh tallied eight takedowns and Caleb Thege and A.J. Oltmer recorded seven each.
The Monarchs' lone takeaway came in the final two minutes of the first half as Jaxon Ondracek intercepted Neumann quarterback Connor Schutt.
Mimick was pleased with what he saw from his defense.
"The defense played solid. We didn't give up anything big," he said. "They didn't give up any big plays until we put our JVs in, so the defense played really good across the board I thought."
Considering it was the first time out, Mimick thought both teams played well in terms of structure and limited mistakes.
"They didn't give us any cheap touchdowns. We had to drive. We were able to make some plays and get some first downs. Pretty solid game," Mimick said. "We threw the ball effectively for who we are. We ran the ball pretty effectively with most of our running backs. They're well-coached on defense in the way they took away plays and we had to find plays they were trying to take away by technique and stuff. Overall, I thought we played well."
In the second half, a lot of Monarchs began to exit the game with cramps, but Mimick praised his coaching staff for keeping the team organized. He also credited the Cavaliers for making the Monarchs earn their points.
"Give Neumann credit for the fact they didn't break down. We earned what we got, they didn't give us anything cheap. They moved the ball in spurts," he said. "Overall, it was a good game for us. A relatively good first game by both teams. It wasn't a lot of first-game mistakes."
Andel said ball-handling and making it through the whole game are areas of focus for the Monarchs. Mimick mentioned the passing game and cleaning area up heading into the next game against Centennial on Friday.
"Watch film," Mimick said. "I'm sure there's little things we want to expand a little bit with our passing game a bit. We wanted to get a little bit better there and just clean stuff up a little bit."