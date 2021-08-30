Aquinas' defense, run game sets tone in opener

Considering it was the first time out, Mimick thought both teams played well in terms of structure and limited mistakes.

"They didn't give us any cheap touchdowns. We had to drive. We were able to make some plays and get some first downs. Pretty solid game," Mimick said. "We threw the ball effectively for who we are. We ran the ball pretty effectively with most of our running backs. They're well-coached on defense in the way they took away plays and we had to find plays they were trying to take away by technique and stuff. Overall, I thought we played well."

In the second half, a lot of Monarchs began to exit the game with cramps, but Mimick praised his coaching staff for keeping the team organized. He also credited the Cavaliers for making the Monarchs earn their points.

"Give Neumann credit for the fact they didn't break down. We earned what we got, they didn't give us anything cheap. They moved the ball in spurts," he said. "Overall, it was a good game for us. A relatively good first game by both teams. It wasn't a lot of first-game mistakes."

Andel said ball-handling and making it through the whole game are areas of focus for the Monarchs. Mimick mentioned the passing game and cleaning area up heading into the next game against Centennial on Friday.