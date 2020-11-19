Aquinas Football 2020: Maximizing potential

Aquinas Catholic football had dreams of Lincoln in 2020. Experience up front and in the backfield gave the Monarchs one of their most veteran groups since the last state title in 2015.

But for the fifth year in a row, Aquinas exited in the quarterfinals. Perhaps most maddeningly of all is the fact that three of the five teams that have defeated the Monarchs in the playoffs during that stretch went on to play in the title game. O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic won championships; Ord will try to do the same on Friday.

Could Aquinas have gone on and done the same? The Monarchs will never know, but at the very least, coach Ron Mimick can say he walked away from each of the past five seasons confident that his group was simply beaten by a better team. That was no different this year. Though Aquinas hasn’t added to the trophy case after a run of four titles in six years, the Monarchs have likely maximized their potential since last finishing on top.

“We’ve been in C-2 eight or nine years now. (Ord) is better than all the teams we’ve beaten in state championships,” Mimick said after the Nov. 6 loss to the Chanticleers. “They’re better than all of them.”

Ord will meet Fremont Bergan in Fremont for the C-2 title. Aquinas went 8-3 in 2020 with losses to Bergan and Oakland-Craig in the regular season.