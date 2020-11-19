Aquinas Football 2020: Maximizing potential

Aquinas Catholic football had dreams of Lincoln in 2020. Experience up front and in the backfield gave the Monarchs one of their most veteran groups since the last state title in 2015.
But for the fifth year in a row, Aquinas exited in the quarterfinals. Perhaps most maddeningly of all is the fact that three of the five teams that have defeated the Monarchs in the playoffs during that stretch went on to play in the title game. O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic won championships; Ord will try to do the same on Friday.
Could Aquinas have gone on and done the same? The Monarchs will never know, but at the very least, coach Ron Mimick can say he walked away from each of the past five seasons confident that his group was simply beaten by a better team. That was no different this year. Though Aquinas hasn’t added to the trophy case after a run of four titles in six years, the Monarchs have likely maximized their potential since last finishing on top.
“We’ve been in C-2 eight or nine years now. (Ord) is better than all the teams we’ve beaten in state championships,” Mimick said after the Nov. 6 loss to the Chanticleers. “They’re better than all of them.”
Ord will meet Fremont Bergan in Fremont for the C-2 title. Aquinas went 8-3 in 2020 with losses to Bergan and Oakland-Craig in the regular season.
A year ago, Aquinas lost to Scotus and North Bend, both quarterfinal teams in their respective classes, then suffered a defeat at the hands of semifinalist St. Paul. The year before was 7-4 with losses to Scotus, Norfolk Catholic and Centennial in the regular season and Sutton in the playoffs.
Aquinas was 8-2 in 2017 with a loss to Wahoo in the regular schedule and Norfolk Catholic in the postseason. In 2017, there was a regular season loss to Wahoo Neumann before elimination in the playoffs.
During that span, only the 2018 loss to Scotus was to a team that didn’t make the playoffs. The full accounting is: 2016 Neumann (playoffs first round), 2016 O’Neill (state champion), 2017 Wahoo (semifinals), 2017 Norfolk Catholic (state champ), 2018 Scotus (missed playoffs), 2018 Norfolk Catholic (state runner-up), 2018 Centennial (state champion) 2018 Sutton (semifinals), 2019 Scotus (quarterfinals), 2019 North Bend (quarterfinals), 2019 St. Paul (semifinals), 2020 Oakland-Craig (semifinals), 2020 Bergan (title game), 2020 Ord (title game).
In the past five years Aquinas has a combined 39-14 record. Six of the 14 losses are to teams that played in a title game.
Has Aquinas hit a wall? That wouldn’t be a completely fair assessment, Mimick said. If anything, the Monarchs have continued to maximize their potential.
"We were about as good as we could be at the end of the year," Mimick said. "Our skill positions, once you get to our defensive secondary and halfbacks, we're not very big. We've got a 135-pounder; a couple 145-pounders. The kids played well. We weren't going to be much better than we were, realistically. Kyle Napier could make plays. The other guys, they'll be better football players next year."
Smaller than many of the high-quality opponents Aquinas faced in 2020 left the Monarchs susceptible on the edges of the offense and defense. In addition, an inability to throw the ball successfully limited the pop of the offense.
Aquinas threw just 30 passes all season, completed just 14, scored four touchdowns and threw three interceptions. Like last year, the Monarchs also made a quarterback switch late in the season. Though both were intended to help out the running back corps, it meant the improvement in the passing offense was frozen in place as a new starter began to learn the ropes.
The Monarchs can, of course, get bigger and stronger in the offseason. But if next year's opponents do the same, there will still be some physical disparity. That's why if Mimick could make one major improvement before next season it would be in the passing game.
"We'd like to be able to throw the ball eight, nine, 10 times a game for 70 or 80 yards, back defenses up a little bit," he said. "A lot of people started to play us Cover 2 with a nine-man front, which we were able to move the ball against, but it's a little harder to move the ball against because they have more pressure off the edges. If we can throw the ball better, people can't play Cover 2 on us and load up the box.
"I don't know if it would have made the difference up, but it would have made us a better football team."
Between now and next fall, Mimick will be taking a deep dive into possible ways to develop the passing game by studying protections, creating individual routes for the receivers, and, of course, encouraging quarterback Luke Sellers and the rest of the offense to spend time together building chemistry.
The offense will graduate its top receiver in Kyle Napier but return six others that caught at least one pass. On the ground, the major concern is up front where a tight end and two guards return. The center, both tackles and another tight end will earn their diplomas (Russel Brezina, Josh Uhrmacher, Rylan Chromy, Coy Meysenburg).
Even though Aquinas faced larger fronts, the Monarchs still averaged 5.9 yards per carry and slightly over 300 yards per game. Michael Andel rushed for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returns. So too does Curtis Humlicek (346 yards), Caleb Thege (233), John Prochaska (130) and A.J. Oltmer (104).
"It's going to be difficult to be better (up front) next year. But we hope to improve to where we're competitive next year," Mimick said. "We have three good kids back and we hope to find kids in other spots that are capable."
Defensively, second-leading tackler and the player with the most tackles for loss, Rowdy Truksa will be entering his senior season, and four others in the top 10 of total tackles will also be back. Nolan Eller, who was tops with 103 stops, will graduate. Napier led with five interceptions.
It adds up to enough roster turnover that the start of 2021 could be a bumpy ride. The Monarchs face the same starting six opponents - all of which are expected to either be just as good or better.
"Our schedule next year doesn't give us a lot of room for early growing pains," Mimick said. "Our six games we open with, realistically, we could lose all six. Every team we play, Neumann will be better, Centennial will be better, Crofton will be better, Bergan will be better. Those four teams will be better. Oakland-Craig is losing a chunk, but that's a good football program. Scotus gets a lot of skill kids back.
"So, we're going to have to be better. It's going to be a challenge."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
