After an 0-2 start, the Aquinas Catholic football team has earned its first win of the season.

The Monarchs beat Lincoln-Lutheran 10-3 in a Week 3 matchup on the road.

Aquinas opened the season with losses to Scotus Central Catholic and Cedar Catholic and now sits at 1-2.

The Monarch defense held the Lincoln-Lutheran offense to 111 yards including -2 yards on the ground and 113 passing. The Monarchs also forced four turnovers on the night.

Aquinas finished with 264 total yards including 216 rushing and 48 passing.

Lydon DeWisperlare led the Monarchs in the win with 32 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards and added five tackles.

"Without Calib Svoboda again, but once again Lydon DeWispelare does a lot for us, rushing, receiving, kickoff return, tackles," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said.

Kurtis Baer had a team-high 120 rushing yards.

Jakob Kavan scored the lone touchdown for the Monarchs in a 21-yard run. Kavan finished with 36 rushing yards and had 48 passing yards.

Kailer Pohl added the extra point and the field goal in the win.

Aquinas is back in action Saturday at noon with the Monarchs hosting Grand Island Central Catholic.

Shelby-Rising City football

The Huskies continued their strong start to the season with a 46-0 win over Arcadia/Loup City.

Shelby-Rising City now sits at 3-0 after the shutout win.

The team led 24-0 at the half and added 22 points in the second half.

Four Huskies scored on the ground with the the team totaling 292 rushing yards. Gabe Dutton-Mofford led the team with a rushing touchdown and had a team-high 123 rushing yards.

Ethan Fjell was second on the team with 58 yards on the ground and added a touchdown.

Coy Vrbka and Logan Lindsley each added touchdowns and finished with 51 and 43 yards on the ground, respectively.

Lindsley also added 77 passing yards and threw a touchdown.

On defense, Jorge Chavez led the Huskies with nine tackles and Dalton Pokorney added eight. Pokorney also added an interception in the win.

Shelby-Rising City will look to improve to 4-0 Friday against visiting Clarkson/Leigh starting at 7 p.m.

East Butler football

The Tigers entered Week 3 coming off a 56-6 win over Omaha Christian Academy.

East Butler ended Week 3 with a 52-6 loss to High Plains at home.

High Plains finished with 325 offensive yards with two touchdowns through the air and five on the ground.

East Butler's offense finished with 85 total yards. Logan Buresh led the team with 81 rushing yards and finished with the team's only touchdown.

East Butler now sits at 1-2 and will look to improve to 2-2 on Friday at 7 p.m. against visiting St. Francis.

David City football

The Scouts fell to 0-3 after a 40-0 Week 3 loss at Syracuse.

David City's defense allowed 245 yards total in the team's second straight shutout loss.

David City will look to win its first game on Friday at 7 p.m. against visiting Tri County.