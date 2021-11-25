Aquinas football maintained its consistent success with impactful senior class

Aquinas Catholic football has been the model of consistency in Nebraska high school football. Regardless of the season, the personnel or the schedule, the Monarchs always give themselves a chance to add to the trophy case.

This fall, for the 30th-straight season, Aquinas posted a winning record at 8-3. The final ratings haven't yet been released, but it seems the Monarchs are likely to finish a 14th-straight season in the top five.

Considering that the community Aquinas has to draw from is less than 3,000, and there are two schools in town, the Monarchs are the envy of almost every other program.

It was a sixth straight year of seeing the season come to a close in the quarterfinals. But once again, the team that knocked Aquinas out played for a title. Four of the six have done that over the past half decade plus.

That doesn't soften yet another tough loss, but football careers are more than wins and losses. At Aquinas Catholic its about community.

"There's a work ethic among the school and the parents that really helps. There's little kids that see the football team doing well so they want to do well, and it's the thing to do at Aquinas, to play football," Monarchs head coach Ron Mimick said. "About 60 percent of our boys play football, so that continues and they want to continue. They want to continue to being a good football team."

Maintaining success always means developing and nurturing a culture. The pillars of culture at Aquinas remain unselfishness and unity.

"They want to use their talent and it's very key to never have a selfish episode in any way. We just almost never do," Mimick said. "The culture the kids maintain is really strong, very team-oriented and there's a certain consistency that you see year-to-year with the coaching staff, and that helps in that."

Aquinas featured a dozen seniors that played various roles on a stout defense and a loaded backfield. Mimick said having that much experience kept the team even during the highs and lows. And it wasn't just on the field that the Class of 2022 set the tone. Seniors made sure the rest of the roster knew the expectations, showed unity in everything including small matters such as practice gear and respected the team curfew.

"We had a couple guys transfer in to our school and they said, 'They take football serious here,'" Mimick said. "I think they take it serious. They were a coachable group who took it serious. They left a standard of behavior and standard of leadership that I know the next class will try to emulate."

Since the Monarchs won the state title in 2015, Aquinas has posted a 47-17 record and won just under an average of eight games per season. This fall, the first six opponents the Monarchs faced all reached the playoffs.

Aquinas defeated C-1 playoff qualifier Wahoo Neumann, C-2 qualifiers Centennial, Crofton and Oakland-Craig, 1-8 David City, 0-9 BRLD and 2-7 Tekamah-Herman. In the postseason, Aquinas earned a 37-15 playoff win over Sutton behind 289 rushing yards, touchdown runs by AJ Oltmer, Michael Andel and Curtis Humlicek, a John Prochaska touchdown catch, Lucas Sellers fumble return and Prochaska field goal.

Losses were to rival Scotus - a C-1 quarterfinalist - and twice to Fremont Bergan.

"It was an enjoyable year. A really good group of seniors. They were very focused," he said. "Good working kids who understood the process of trying to be the best they can be; very unselfish group too. We had a lot of people to try to get the ball to, and it was never a problem. It was a team that I thought got about out what it had. They played pretty well, pretty close to the talent level."

Historically, the Monarchs aim for a 30-point scoring average. They failed to go over that number in seven of the 11 games, but Aquinas was also in the midst one of its best-ever defenses. The D only allowed 15.4 points per game, shut out four opponents and held another to single digits.

"Overall, we were a good, consistent offense. We threw the ball more and better. We had a lot of guys touch the ball. We basically played six running backs during the year in three spots," Mimick said. "Michael (Andel) is a really good fullback and A.J. (Oltmer) played there, eventually, a lot and our four halfbacks played well.

The Monarchs had six players record at least 200 rushing yards. Andel led the team with 730 yards and 11 touchdowns. John Prochaska finished with 591 total yards and was the team's leading receiver with seven total touchdowns.

Aquinas' running back depth enabled the team to be fresher defensively. Andel tallied 100 tackle while Oltmer had 97. Rowdy Truksa recorded a team-high 13 tackles for loss, and Caleb Thege intercepted four passes.

Andel, Truksa, Oltmer, Thege and Prochaska were among seven players named to the All-District team.

"We were a good football team against the run. We always try to be a good football team against the run and we were for the most part," Mimick said. "We had a really nice defensive line, and our three inside linebackers were pretty decent. We were strong in the middle."

It could be a new era next fall for a team that's replacing many playmakers including nine on the defense. Mimick is looking for newcomers and unproven players that can combine talent with hard work. That's never been a problem at Aquinas, but that work begins immediately in other sports and off season training.

"Keep competing, keep in our speed and power program, keep working hard because the group is pretty good there," he said. "Just continuing doing what we do because for us it works well."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

