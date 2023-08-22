The Aquinas football team is back in action for the 2023 season with the Monarchs opening up play at Scotus Central Catholic on Friday.

Aquinas lost 13-7 to the Shamrocks to start their 2022 season at home. The team has not won against the Shamrocks since 2017.

The Monarchs are ready to face the Shamrocks but know the challenge that is ahead of them.

"Scotus has a very front and offensive line, they have quite a few kids back that were playing late last year," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. "They run a little bit of an offense similar to ours, it's a little bit more diverse than ours. They have quite a few kids who can run fast."

Over the summer, Aquinas has been putting in work on and off the field to prepare for Scotus and the rest of the 2023 season.

"Preparation has been going well, we have a nice attitude and the kids have been really easy to coach," Mimick said. "They're trying to get better and when we make corrections it's been going good."

Aquinas finished the 2022 season 3-6 with a large amount of returning players seeing playing time.

"We have a big chunk of our players back, we kind of know what we have," Mimick said. "We do have a lot of players back and it's a little bit easier, it's a little bit more quality, there's a lot more knowns this year than last year but there's still some unknowns."

With so many returning players, Aquinas is looking to get a lot of players on the field.

"We're going to play eight kids in the offensive backfield in the first game, we'll play probably 18 kids on offense and 18 kids on defense," Mimick said. "All our kids that could be out are going to help and contribute."

Another upside to having a lot of players seeing time on the field is their confidence growth heading into the new season.

"I think they will be more confident," Mimick said. "Being a smaller school we didn't have a lot of options. We had to play a lot of sophomores and that's a learning curve, this year we don't have to play sophomores."

One key player that the Monarchs lost from the 2022 team was graduate Lucas Sellers who passed for 513 yards and five touchdowns while adding 30 tackles as a senior. Aquinas will look to replace Sellers with a new quarterback.

"We're going to play two but our starter will be Jakob Kavan," Mimick said. "He's a bit quicker than our other quarterbacks but a second will play."

A key for the quarterback position in 2023 is simple.

"Execution and resilient leadership," Mimick said. "When things aren't going well you have to be tough and resilient."

The quarterback position will look to heavily lean on the running back position in 2023 for success.

"We've split the carries up pretty well," Mimick said. "We have five of our backs that can carry the ball 10 times a game."

On defense, the Monarchs are looking to limit big plays.

"We want to run well so we're not giving creases to runners and we're not giving up big plays," Mimick said. "If we're in position and physical we can play good."

The Monarchs return their best tackler from last season with Lydon DeWispelare recording 62 as a junior. Another key returner is Bryant Stouffer who had two interceptions.

One thing Aquinas will look to lean on this year is the team's physicality.

"In scrimmages, we've been pretty physical with each other and we run pretty well," Mimick said.

Aquinas is looking to improve from its 2022 season with the start of its 2023 season starting Friday, Aug. 25, in Columbus at Scotus.

"Our goals are process-oriented, we want to be the most disciplined and physical team on every football field we step on," Mimick said. "We hope to play in a way that it takes a good football team playing well to beat us and we're making some steps in that direction. We want to have more wins than losses, we'd really like to make the playoffs and win some games, everyone has that goal."